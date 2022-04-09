Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Poland, France trade barbs over Russia's war on Ukraine

By Associated Press
2022/04/09 02:09
French President Emmanuel Macron and centrist candidate for reelection, center, speaks during the show « 10 minutes pour convaincre » (10 minutes to c...
Poland's Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki speaks with the media as he arrives for an EU summit in Brussels, Friday, March 25, 2022. After a first day...

French President Emmanuel Macron and centrist candidate for reelection, center, speaks during the show « 10 minutes pour convaincre » (10 minutes to c...

Poland's Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki speaks with the media as he arrives for an EU summit in Brussels, Friday, March 25, 2022. After a first day...

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland on Friday summoned France's ambassador over French President Emmanuel Macron's reference to Poland’s prime minister as a “far-right anti-Semite” in a budding feud over Russia’s war on Ukraine.

It was not immediately clear exactly when Ambassador Frederic Billet would arrive at Poland’s Foreign Ministry. Officials in Poland blamed the harsh words on campaign fervor ahead of this weekend's presidential election in France.

The bitter exchange between Macron and Poland's Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki appears as an unwelcome crack in the European Union’s unity forged amid outrage over Russia’s aggression on Ukraine.

In an interview published online by the French Le Parisien newspaper Thursday, Macron called Morawiecki a “far-right anti-Semite who bans LGBT persons.” Macron, who is seeking a second term in Sunday's vote, also claimed that Morawiecki has been trying to help French far-right presidential candidate Marine Le Pen.

Piotr Mueller, a spokesman for Poland's right-wing government, said it was a “lie” to suggest that Morawiecki had anything to do with anti-Semitism and blamed Macron's remarks on the emotions of a heated election campaign.

Poles are especially sensitive to accusations of anti-Semitism because of the Holocaust that Nazi Germany largely carried out in Poland. Most of Europe's Jews lived in Poland before World War II and millions perished in death camps or ghettos run by German Nazi forces that occupied the country during the war.

Macron didn't specify what he was referring to, but Morawiecki angered Israel and many Jews in 2018 when he said that there were also “Jewish perpetrators” of the Holocaust. Morawiecki's government also introduced a law that penalizes apportioning blame to Poles for Holocaust crimes committed by the Germans. Another law Morawiecki's team introduced effectively bars restitution of private property that had been owned by Holocaust victims and was later seized by the state.

The French leader's remarks were in response to Morawiecki’s harsh criticism of his talks with Russia’s leader Vladimir Putin in a still futile effort to end the bloodshed in Ukraine. Morawiecki said Monday that no talks should be held with (war) criminals like Nazi Germany's leader Adolf Hitler or the Soviet Union's Joseph Stalin.

Updated : 2022-04-09 03:38 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan reports 382 local COVID cases, 101 more than Wednesday
Taiwan reports 382 local COVID cases, 101 more than Wednesday
Taiwan's COVID cases could peak in 2 months
Taiwan's COVID cases could peak in 2 months
Update: US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi reportedly coming to Taiwan Sunday
Update: US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi reportedly coming to Taiwan Sunday
Taiwan loosens home quarantine rules
Taiwan loosens home quarantine rules
Taiwan to continue opening up despite COVID case spike: Premier
Taiwan to continue opening up despite COVID case spike: Premier
Taiwan rolls out initiative subsidizing Mandarin learning for foreign students
Taiwan rolls out initiative subsidizing Mandarin learning for foreign students
Taiwan reports 384 local COVID cases, 10-month high
Taiwan reports 384 local COVID cases, 10-month high
Chinese fighter jet enters Taiwan’s ADIZ
Chinese fighter jet enters Taiwan’s ADIZ
1st tropical storm of 2022 brews southeast of Taiwan
1st tropical storm of 2022 brews southeast of Taiwan
Medical expert says Taiwan risks international isolation if reopening stalls
Medical expert says Taiwan risks international isolation if reopening stalls