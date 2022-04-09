Alexa
Brewers-Cubs postponed because of inclement weather

By Associated Press
2022/04/09 01:08
CHICAGO (AP) — The second game of the season between the Milwaukee Brewers and Chicago Cubs has been postponed because of inclement weather.

The NL Central teams were slated to play Friday afternoon at Wrigley Field, but there was a wintry mix of precipitation in the forecast. The game was instead rescheduled for a split doubleheader on May 30.

The Cubs beat the Brewers 5-4 on Thursday on opening day. Ian Happ had three hits and two RBIs for Chicago, and Nico Hoerner hit a two-run drive for the majors’ first homer of 2022.

With Friday's postponement, each team is expected to push their starting pitchers back one day. Brewers right-hander Brandon Woodruff and Cubs left-hander Justin Steele are slated to go on Saturday now.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

