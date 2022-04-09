Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

FAA seeks biggest fines yet against 2 unruly passengers

By Associated Press
2022/04/09 01:17
FILE - Travelers move through Salt Lake City International Airport on Aug. 17, 2021, in Salt Lake City. The Federal Aviation Administration said Frida...
FILE - A plane is prepared for a flight at the Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport on Nov. 23, 2021, in Atlanta. The Federal Aviation Adm...

FILE - Travelers move through Salt Lake City International Airport on Aug. 17, 2021, in Salt Lake City. The Federal Aviation Administration said Frida...

FILE - A plane is prepared for a flight at the Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport on Nov. 23, 2021, in Atlanta. The Federal Aviation Adm...

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Federal Aviation Administration said Friday that it it seeking the largest fines yet for passengers who disrupt flights after two incidents that occurred on airliners last summer.

The FAA said it proposed a civil penalty of $81,950 against a passenger who struck a flight attendant on the head, tried to open a cabin door and headbutted, spit at and tried to kick crew members and passengers even after she was placed in flexible handcuffs.

The incident happened on an American Airlines flight last July. The FAA said the passenger was arrested when the plane landed in Charlotte, North Carolina.

The FAA is seeking a $77,272 fine against a woman who tried to open a cabin door during a flight and bit another passenger repeatedly before she was restrained by the crew on a Delta Air Lines flight from Las Vegas to Atlanta last July.

Neither person was identified. They have 30 days to respond to the accusations.

The FAA said the fines are part of roughly $2 million in proposed penalties it has announced since Jan. 1. Airlines have reported a high number of incidents since early 2021 — more than 1,000 this year alone — with most of them involving passengers who refuse to wear face masks.

Updated : 2022-04-09 03:35 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan reports 382 local COVID cases, 101 more than Wednesday
Taiwan reports 382 local COVID cases, 101 more than Wednesday
Taiwan's COVID cases could peak in 2 months
Taiwan's COVID cases could peak in 2 months
Update: US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi reportedly coming to Taiwan Sunday
Update: US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi reportedly coming to Taiwan Sunday
Taiwan loosens home quarantine rules
Taiwan loosens home quarantine rules
Taiwan to continue opening up despite COVID case spike: Premier
Taiwan to continue opening up despite COVID case spike: Premier
Taiwan rolls out initiative subsidizing Mandarin learning for foreign students
Taiwan rolls out initiative subsidizing Mandarin learning for foreign students
Taiwan reports 384 local COVID cases, 10-month high
Taiwan reports 384 local COVID cases, 10-month high
Chinese fighter jet enters Taiwan’s ADIZ
Chinese fighter jet enters Taiwan’s ADIZ
1st tropical storm of 2022 brews southeast of Taiwan
1st tropical storm of 2022 brews southeast of Taiwan
Medical expert says Taiwan risks international isolation if reopening stalls
Medical expert says Taiwan risks international isolation if reopening stalls