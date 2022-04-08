Ukraine: EU chief in Kyiv for talks with Zelenskyy

Von der Leyen and Borrell took the train from Brussels to Kyiv with a delegation of top EU officials Von der Leyen and Borrell took the train from Brussels to Kyiv with a delegation of top EU officials

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and the EU's foreign policy chief, Josep Borrell, arrived in Kyiv on Friday for talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

The visit is to offer support and reassurance to Zelenskyy in his bid for EU membership, von der Leyen said.

"Our goal is present Ukraine's application to the [European] Council this summer," she told reporters en route to Ukraine.

Among the delegation visiting Kyiv is Slovak Prime Minister Eduard Heger, who announced that his country was donating its Soviet-era S-300 air defense system to Ukraine.

EU's envoy to Ukraine returns

Borrell announced in Kyiv that the European Union was returning its delegation to the Ukrainian capital. The head of the EU delegation to Ukraine, Matti Maasikos, was accompanying Borrell and von der Leyen.

The EU representation was completely evacuated one day after the start of the war.

The envoy's return will help ensure that the European Union and the Ukrainian government can work together closely and directly, Borrell said.

"Ukraine is not a country invaded, dominated. There is still a government [which] receives people from outside, and you can travel to Kyiv," Borrell said.

EU to outline its measures to 'isolate Russia'

Borrell said one topic on the agenda of talks with Zelenskyy was possible further sanctions to "isolate Russia."

It comes as a new sanctions package, including an EU embargo on Russian coal imports, is set to be formally implemented on Friday after the bloc approved the measures.

Borrell also said the EU would supply €7.5 million ($8.2 million) to train Ukrainian prosecutors to investigate war crimes, which Russia is accused of committing in the country.

The EU's foreign policy chief added that he hoped the bloc would offer Kyiv another €500 million in the coming days.

