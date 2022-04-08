Boris Becker found guilty on bankruptcy-related counts

A London jury on Friday found German former tennis star Boris Becker guilty on several counts after his bankruptcy trial.

Becker was facing court over 24 offenses related to his 2017 bankruptcy, which he declared over a 3.5 million GBP ($4.6 million, €4.2 million) bank loan for a Spanish property.

The court found Becker guilty of charges including failing to disclose estate and concealing debt.

He was acquitted on a further 20 counts.

The sentence is due to be announced on April 29.

What assets is Becker accused of hiding?

The former world Number 1 and six-time Grand Slam champion had told trustees attempting to secure his assets that one of his Wimbledon titles was in the Tennis Hall of Fame, another was with the German tennis federation, and the third had been given to his mother. He also said the missing prizes did not hold significant value or interest to him.

He has also been accused of hiding other assets and income, including €1.13 million from the sale of a Mercedes dealership in Germany.

The court heard this money was paid in a business account that he was treating as a private "piggy bank."

Other interests at stake include a London flat, an €825,000 bank loan, and substantial sums paid to his ex-wife Barbara Becker, as well as estranged wife Sharlely "Lilly" Becker" and a friend.

Also of interest are €300,000 transferred to his own account, large sums spent at fashion outlets, and school fees and funds transferred to a joint account held with his son Noah.

Becker, who won 49 singles titles during his 16-year playing career, has denied all the charges against him.

