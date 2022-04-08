|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Man City
|30
|23
|4
|3
|70
|18
|73
|Liverpool
|30
|22
|6
|2
|77
|20
|72
|Chelsea
|29
|17
|8
|4
|58
|23
|59
|Tottenham
|30
|17
|3
|10
|52
|37
|54
|Arsenal
|29
|17
|3
|9
|44
|34
|54
|West Ham
|31
|15
|6
|10
|51
|40
|51
|Man United
|30
|14
|9
|7
|49
|41
|51
|Wolverhampton
|31
|15
|4
|12
|33
|27
|49
|Crystal Palace
|30
|8
|13
|9
|42
|38
|37
|Leicester
|28
|10
|7
|11
|43
|47
|37
|Aston Villa
|30
|11
|3
|16
|42
|42
|36
|Southampton
|30
|8
|12
|10
|37
|46
|36
|Brighton
|30
|7
|13
|10
|26
|36
|34
|Brentford
|31
|9
|6
|16
|37
|48
|33
|Newcastle
|30
|7
|10
|13
|33
|54
|31
|Leeds
|31
|7
|9
|15
|35
|68
|30
|Everton
|29
|7
|4
|18
|32
|52
|25
|Burnley
|29
|4
|12
|13
|25
|42
|24
|Watford
|30
|6
|4
|20
|29
|57
|22
|Norwich
|30
|4
|6
|20
|18
|63
|18
___
Liverpool 2, Watford 0
Brighton 0, Norwich 0
Burnley 0, Man City 2
Chelsea 1, Brentford 4
Leeds 1, Southampton 1
Wolverhampton 2, Aston Villa 1
Man United 1, Leicester 1
West Ham 2, Everton 1
Tottenham 5, Newcastle 1
Crystal Palace 3, Arsenal 0
Burnley 3, Everton 2
Newcastle vs. Wolverhampton, 3 p.m.
Everton vs. Man United, 7:30 a.m.
Arsenal vs. Brighton, 10 a.m.
Southampton vs. Chelsea, 10 a.m.
Watford vs. Leeds, 10 a.m.
Aston Villa vs. Tottenham, 12:30 p.m.
Brentford vs. West Ham, 9 a.m.
Leicester vs. Crystal Palace, 9 a.m.
Norwich vs. Burnley, 9 a.m.
Man City vs. Liverpool, 11:30 a.m.
Tottenham vs. Brighton, 7:30 a.m.
Everton vs. Crystal Palace, 10 a.m. ppd
Man United vs. Norwich, 10 a.m.
Southampton vs. Arsenal, 10 a.m.
Watford vs. Brentford, 10 a.m.
Aston Villa vs. Liverpool, 12:30 p.m. ppd
Leeds vs. Chelsea, 7 a.m. ppd
Newcastle vs. Leicester, 9:15 a.m.
West Ham vs. Burnley, 9:15 a.m.
Wolverhampton vs. Man City, 11:30 a.m. ppd
Liverpool vs. Man United, 3 p.m.
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Fulham
|39
|25
|8
|6
|93
|32
|83
|Bournemouth
|38
|21
|9
|8
|62
|35
|72
|Huddersfield
|40
|18
|12
|10
|52
|43
|66
|Luton Town
|40
|18
|11
|11
|59
|45
|65
|Nottingham Forest
|38
|18
|10
|10
|59
|36
|64
|Sheffield United
|40
|18
|10
|12
|53
|41
|64
|Middlesbrough
|39
|18
|8
|13
|52
|41
|62
|Blackburn
|40
|17
|11
|12
|51
|41
|62
|QPR
|40
|17
|8
|15
|54
|51
|59
|Millwall
|40
|15
|13
|12
|41
|39
|58
|West Brom
|40
|15
|12
|13
|44
|37
|57
|Coventry
|40
|15
|11
|14
|51
|50
|56
|Preston
|40
|13
|15
|12
|41
|45
|54
|Swansea
|39
|15
|9
|15
|46
|52
|54
|Stoke
|40
|14
|10
|16
|50
|46
|52
|Blackpool
|39
|14
|10
|15
|43
|46
|52
|Cardiff
|39
|13
|7
|19
|45
|60
|46
|Birmingham
|40
|11
|12
|17
|43
|58
|45
|Bristol City
|40
|12
|8
|20
|51
|72
|44
|Hull
|40
|11
|8
|21
|33
|45
|41
|Reading
|40
|12
|7
|21
|47
|75
|37
|Barnsley
|39
|6
|11
|22
|29
|55
|29
|Derby
|40
|12
|13
|15
|39
|45
|28
|Peterborough
|40
|6
|9
|25
|33
|81
|27
___
Hull 0, Huddersfield 1
Blackpool 1, Nottingham Forest 4
Barnsley 1, Reading 1
Bournemouth 3, Bristol City 2
Cardiff 0, Swansea 4
Coventry 2, Blackburn 2
Derby 1, Preston 0
Luton Town 2, Millwall 2
Peterborough 0, Middlesbrough 4
QPR 0, Fulham 2
Stoke 1, Sheffield United 0
Birmingham 1, West Brom 0
Peterborough 1, Luton Town 1
Preston 1, Blackpool 0
Millwall 0, Swansea 1
Sheffield United 1, QPR 0
Reading 2, Stoke 1
Middlesbrough 0, Fulham 1
Nottingham Forest 2, Coventry 0
West Brom 2, Bournemouth 0
Sheffield United vs. Bournemouth, 7:45 a.m.
Blackburn vs. Blackpool, 10 a.m.
Bristol City vs. Peterborough, 10 a.m.
Middlesbrough vs. Hull, 10 a.m.
Millwall vs. Barnsley, 10 a.m.
Nottingham Forest vs. Birmingham, 10 a.m.
Preston vs. QPR, 10 a.m.
Reading vs. Cardiff, 10 a.m.
Swansea vs. Derby, 10 a.m.
West Brom vs. Stoke, 10 a.m.
Fulham vs. Coventry, 10 a.m.
Huddersfield vs. Luton Town, 2:45 p.m.
Luton Town vs. Nottingham Forest, 7:30 a.m.
Birmingham vs. Coventry, 10 a.m.
Bournemouth vs. Middlesbrough, 10 a.m.
Hull vs. Cardiff, 10 a.m.
Peterborough vs. Blackburn, 10 a.m.
Preston vs. Millwall, 10 a.m.
Stoke vs. Bristol City, 10 a.m.
Swansea vs. Barnsley, 10 a.m.
West Brom vs. Blackpool, 10 a.m.
Sheffield United vs. Reading, 10 a.m.
Huddersfield vs. QPR, 12:30 p.m.
Derby vs. Fulham, 3 p.m.
Middlesbrough vs. Huddersfield, 7:30 a.m.
Reading vs. Swansea, 10 a.m.
QPR vs. Derby, 10 a.m.
Millwall vs. Hull, 10 a.m.
Coventry vs. Bournemouth, 10 a.m.
Cardiff vs. Luton Town, 10 a.m.
Blackpool vs. Birmingham, 10 a.m.
Blackburn vs. Stoke, 10 a.m.
Barnsley vs. Peterborough, 10 a.m.
Bristol City vs. Sheffield United, 12:30 p.m.
Nottingham Forest vs. West Brom, 3 p.m.
Fulham vs. Preston, 2:45 p.m.
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Wigan
|39
|25
|8
|6
|70
|35
|83
|Milton Keynes Dons
|41
|24
|10
|7
|68
|39
|82
|Rotherham
|39
|24
|8
|7
|64
|25
|80
|Plymouth
|41
|23
|8
|10
|67
|40
|77
|Sheffield Wednesday
|40
|20
|12
|8
|66
|43
|72
|Wycombe
|41
|20
|12
|9
|68
|48
|72
|Sunderland
|40
|20
|10
|10
|67
|48
|70
|Oxford United
|41
|20
|9
|12
|75
|52
|69
|Ipswich
|41
|17
|13
|11
|59
|41
|64
|Portsmouth
|39
|16
|12
|11
|54
|40
|60
|Bolton
|41
|17
|9
|15
|62
|51
|60
|Cheltenham
|41
|12
|15
|14
|60
|71
|51
|Cambridge United
|41
|13
|12
|16
|49
|63
|51
|Accrington Stanley
|41
|14
|9
|18
|52
|72
|51
|Charlton
|41
|14
|8
|19
|48
|52
|50
|Shrewsbury
|41
|12
|12
|17
|41
|39
|48
|Burton Albion
|40
|13
|8
|19
|48
|63
|47
|Lincoln
|41
|12
|10
|19
|46
|54
|46
|Fleetwood Town
|40
|8
|14
|18
|54
|69
|38
|Morecambe
|41
|9
|11
|21
|52
|80
|38
|Gillingham
|41
|8
|13
|20
|31
|61
|37
|AFC Wimbledon
|41
|6
|16
|19
|42
|65
|34
|Doncaster
|41
|8
|6
|27
|28
|76
|30
|Crewe
|41
|6
|7
|28
|32
|76
|25
___
Wigan 1, Bolton 1
Accrington Stanley 4, Cheltenham 4
Charlton 1, Lincoln 2
Crewe 1, Fleetwood Town 3
Ipswich 0, Cambridge United 1
Milton Keynes Dons 2, Shrewsbury 0
Morecambe 3, Burton Albion 0
Plymouth 1, Oxford United 0
Sheffield Wednesday 2, AFC Wimbledon 1
Sunderland 1, Gillingham 0
Wycombe 2, Doncaster 0
Cambridge United 1, Wycombe 4
Wigan 3, Accrington Stanley 0
Fleetwood Town 1, Lincoln 1
AFC Wimbledon 1, Charlton 1
Morecambe 2, Oxford United 1
Milton Keynes Dons 2, Crewe 1
Bolton 1, Portsmouth 1
AFC Wimbledon vs. Milton Keynes Dons, 10 a.m.
Bolton vs. Sheffield Wednesday, 10 a.m.
Burton Albion vs. Plymouth, 10 a.m.
Cambridge United vs. Morecambe, 10 a.m.
Cheltenham vs. Portsmouth, 10 a.m.
Doncaster vs. Crewe, 10 a.m.
Fleetwood Town vs. Accrington Stanley, 10 a.m.
Gillingham vs. Wycombe, 10 a.m.
Oxford United vs. Sunderland, 10 a.m.
Rotherham vs. Charlton, 10 a.m.
Shrewsbury vs. Ipswich, 10 a.m.
Lincoln vs. Wigan, 10 a.m.
Burton Albion vs. Wigan, 2:45 p.m.
Portsmouth vs. Rotherham, 2:45 p.m.
Portsmouth vs. Lincoln, 10 a.m.
Wycombe vs. Plymouth, 10 a.m.
Sunderland vs. Shrewsbury, 10 a.m.
Fleetwood Town vs. Oxford United, 10 a.m.
Doncaster vs. Bolton, 10 a.m.
Crewe vs. AFC Wimbledon, 10 a.m.
Cheltenham vs. Gillingham, 10 a.m.
Charlton vs. Morecambe, 10 a.m.
Accrington Stanley vs. Burton Albion, 10 a.m.
Rotherham vs. Ipswich, 7:30 a.m.
Wigan vs. Cambridge United, 12:15 p.m.
Milton Keynes Dons vs. Sheffield Wednesday, 2:45 p.m.
Shrewsbury vs. Doncaster, 10 a.m.
Plymouth vs. Sunderland, 10 a.m.
Morecambe vs. Portsmouth, 10 a.m.
Lincoln vs. Cheltenham, 10 a.m.
Gillingham vs. Fleetwood Town, 10 a.m.
Bolton vs. Accrington Stanley, 10 a.m.
AFC Wimbledon vs. Wycombe, 10 a.m.
Sheffield Wednesday vs. Crewe, 2:45 p.m.
Oxford United vs. Milton Keynes Dons, 2:45 p.m.
Cambridge United vs. Charlton, 2:45 p.m.
Burton Albion vs. Rotherham, 2:45 p.m.
Ipswich vs. Wigan, 2:45 p.m.
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Forest Green
|39
|22
|12
|5
|68
|32
|78
|Exeter
|39
|19
|14
|6
|57
|36
|71
|Port Vale
|40
|19
|12
|9
|60
|37
|69
|Northampton
|40
|19
|9
|12
|47
|34
|66
|Bristol Rovers
|40
|19
|9
|12
|55
|44
|66
|Mansfield Town
|39
|19
|9
|11
|53
|44
|66
|Tranmere
|40
|18
|10
|12
|46
|36
|64
|Newport County
|40
|17
|12
|11
|62
|50
|63
|Swindon
|39
|17
|11
|11
|62
|48
|62
|Salford
|40
|17
|11
|12
|50
|36
|62
|Sutton United
|39
|17
|10
|12
|58
|46
|61
|Hartlepool
|40
|14
|10
|16
|41
|54
|52
|Crawley Town
|39
|14
|9
|16
|49
|55
|51
|Leyton Orient
|40
|11
|16
|13
|53
|40
|49
|Bradford
|40
|11
|14
|15
|44
|49
|47
|Harrogate Town
|40
|12
|11
|17
|57
|63
|47
|Walsall
|40
|12
|11
|17
|42
|53
|47
|Carlisle
|40
|12
|11
|17
|36
|54
|47
|Colchester
|40
|11
|12
|17
|39
|53
|45
|Rochdale
|40
|9
|17
|14
|43
|51
|44
|Barrow
|39
|8
|13
|18
|34
|47
|37
|Oldham
|40
|9
|10
|21
|40
|61
|37
|Stevenage
|39