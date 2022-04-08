NHL Expanded Conference Glance

All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div x-Florida 70 49 15 6 104 294 210 29-6-0 20-9-6 14-2-2 x-Carolina 71 46 17 8 100 237 171 26-6-4 20-11-4 12-7-1 a-Toronto 71 46 19 6 98 274 219 25-7-2 21-12-4 12-6-1 m-N.Y. Rangers 72 46 20 6 98 220 186 23-7-4 23-13-2 13-7-1 a-Boston 70 44 21 5 93 223 190 22-11-2 22-10-3 14-5-1 Tampa Bay 70 43 20 7 93 233 202 21-7-5 22-13-2 12-7-2 m-Pittsburgh 72 41 21 10 92 237 197 19-11-5 22-10-5 12-7-2 Washington 70 38 22 10 86 230 205 17-15-5 21-7-5 14-6-1 N.Y. Islanders 69 32 28 9 73 192 189 18-13-4 14-15-5 11-6-2 Columbus 72 33 33 6 72 230 269 18-15-4 15-18-2 9-16-0 Detroit 71 28 34 9 65 205 272 18-13-6 10-21-3 7-11-3 Buffalo 72 26 35 11 63 200 255 14-17-6 12-18-5 7-11-4 Ottawa 70 26 38 6 58 189 227 13-20-3 13-18-3 8-11-2 Philadelphia 71 23 37 11 57 185 251 13-17-6 10-20-5 7-12-4 New Jersey 71 24 41 6 54 218 268 16-17-4 8-24-2 9-13-2 Montreal 71 20 40 11 51 188 272 10-20-4 10-20-7 8-11-3

WESTERN CONFERENCE

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div x-Colorado 70 50 14 6 106 268 193 28-4-3 22-10-3 13-5-3 p-Calgary 71 43 19 9 95 249 177 21-8-7 22-11-2 13-7-2 c-Minnesota 69 43 21 5 91 254 215 24-7-2 19-14-3 10-9-1 c-St. Louis 70 40 20 10 90 254 203 23-9-4 17-11-6 13-5-3 p-Edmonton 72 42 25 5 89 254 228 23-12-0 19-13-5 18-5-0 Nashville 70 41 25 4 86 233 203 22-11-0 19-14-4 14-6-1 p-Los Angeles 73 38 25 10 86 209 208 18-16-4 20-9-6 9-10-3 Dallas 70 40 26 4 84 207 210 22-9-2 18-17-2 13-8-2 Vegas 72 39 29 4 82 228 215 20-14-3 19-15-1 15-6-1 Vancouver 72 34 28 10 78 208 204 14-14-6 20-14-4 9-5-6 Winnipeg 71 33 28 10 76 218 222 19-15-2 14-13-8 13-6-5 Anaheim 72 28 32 12 68 201 234 16-17-5 12-15-7 10-10-3 San Jose 70 29 32 9 67 184 224 16-16-5 13-16-4 8-9-4 Chicago 71 24 36 11 59 188 249 11-18-6 13-18-5 4-13-6 Seattle 71 23 42 6 52 185 246 12-20-3 11-22-3 5-16-0 Arizona 71 22 44 5 49 178 259 10-24-1 12-20-4 7-12-2

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

z-clinched conference

(a, c, m, p)-top three in their division

Thursday's Games

Philadelphia 4, Columbus 1

N.Y. Rangers 3, Pittsburgh 0

Montreal 7, New Jersey 4

Nashville 3, Ottawa 2

Carolina 5, Buffalo 3

Seattle 2, Chicago 0

Toronto 4, Dallas 3, OT

Vancouver 5, Arizona 1

Edmonton 3, Los Angeles 2

Calgary 4, San Jose 2

Friday's Games

Boston at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Buffalo at Florida, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Colorado at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Minnesota at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Saturday's Games

New Jersey at Dallas, 2 p.m.

Washington at Pittsburgh, 3 p.m.

Florida at Nashville, 6 p.m.

Calgary at Seattle, 7 p.m.

Columbus at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Anaheim at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Arizona at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Colorado at Edmonton, 10 p.m.

San Jose at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Boston at Washington, 1:30 p.m.

Nashville at Pittsburgh, 4 p.m.

Buffalo at Tampa Bay, 5 p.m.

Los Angeles at Minnesota, 5 p.m.

Anaheim at Carolina, 6 p.m.

Dallas at Chicago, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at Ottawa, 7:30 p.m.

Monday's Games

Winnipeg at Montreal, 7 p.m.