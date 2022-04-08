NHL Conference Glance

All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

GP W L OT Pts GF GA x-Florida 70 49 15 6 104 294 210 x-Carolina 71 46 17 8 100 237 171 a-Toronto 71 46 19 6 98 274 219 m-N.Y. Rangers 72 46 20 6 98 220 186 a-Boston 70 44 21 5 93 223 190 Tampa Bay 70 43 20 7 93 233 202 m-Pittsburgh 72 41 21 10 92 237 197 Washington 70 38 22 10 86 230 205 N.Y. Islanders 69 32 28 9 73 192 189 Columbus 72 33 33 6 72 230 269 Detroit 71 28 34 9 65 205 272 Buffalo 72 26 35 11 63 200 255 Ottawa 70 26 38 6 58 189 227 Philadelphia 71 23 37 11 57 185 251 New Jersey 71 24 41 6 54 218 268 Montreal 71 20 40 11 51 188 272

WESTERN CONFERENCE

GP W L OT Pts GF GA x-Colorado 70 50 14 6 106 268 193 p-Calgary 71 43 19 9 95 249 177 c-Minnesota 69 43 21 5 91 254 215 c-St. Louis 70 40 20 10 90 254 203 p-Edmonton 72 42 25 5 89 254 228 Nashville 70 41 25 4 86 233 203 p-Los Angeles 73 38 25 10 86 209 208 Dallas 70 40 26 4 84 207 210 Vegas 72 39 29 4 82 228 215 Vancouver 72 34 28 10 78 208 204 Winnipeg 71 33 28 10 76 218 222 Anaheim 72 28 32 12 68 201 234 San Jose 70 29 32 9 67 184 224 Chicago 71 24 36 11 59 188 249 Seattle 71 23 42 6 52 185 246 Arizona 71 22 44 5 49 178 259

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

z-clinched conference

(a, c, m, p)-top three in their division

Thursday's Games

Philadelphia 4, Columbus 1

N.Y. Rangers 3, Pittsburgh 0

Montreal 7, New Jersey 4

Nashville 3, Ottawa 2

Carolina 5, Buffalo 3

Seattle 2, Chicago 0

Toronto 4, Dallas 3, OT

Vancouver 5, Arizona 1

Edmonton 3, Los Angeles 2

Calgary 4, San Jose 2

Friday's Games

Boston at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Buffalo at Florida, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Colorado at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Minnesota at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Saturday's Games

New Jersey at Dallas, 2 p.m.

Washington at Pittsburgh, 3 p.m.

Florida at Nashville, 6 p.m.

Calgary at Seattle, 7 p.m.

Columbus at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Anaheim at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Arizona at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Colorado at Edmonton, 10 p.m.

San Jose at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Boston at Washington, 1:30 p.m.

Nashville at Pittsburgh, 4 p.m.

Buffalo at Tampa Bay, 5 p.m.

Los Angeles at Minnesota, 5 p.m.

Anaheim at Carolina, 6 p.m.

Dallas at Chicago, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at Ottawa, 7:30 p.m.

Monday's Games

Winnipeg at Montreal, 7 p.m.