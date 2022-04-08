All Times EDT
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Springfield
|64
|37
|20
|5
|2
|81
|200
|194
|Charlotte
|65
|38
|23
|4
|0
|80
|218
|183
|Providence
|60
|31
|19
|4
|6
|72
|175
|161
|Hershey
|66
|31
|26
|5
|4
|71
|183
|182
|WB/Scranton
|66
|31
|27
|4
|4
|70
|187
|196
|Hartford
|64
|29
|27
|6
|2
|66
|187
|205
|Bridgeport
|65
|27
|27
|7
|4
|65
|191
|204
|Lehigh Valley
|64
|25
|28
|7
|4
|61
|170
|206
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Utica
|63
|39
|16
|7
|1
|86
|221
|173
|Laval
|60
|32
|23
|3
|2
|69
|202
|194
|Toronto
|62
|33
|25
|3
|1
|70
|206
|206
|Syracuse
|65
|32
|24
|7
|2
|73
|203
|207
|Belleville
|61
|32
|25
|4
|0
|68
|187
|188
|Rochester
|66
|32
|26
|5
|3
|72
|223
|246
|Cleveland
|65
|24
|28
|8
|5
|61
|179
|224
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Chicago
|65
|42
|13
|5
|5
|94
|219
|165
|Manitoba
|63
|37
|20
|4
|2
|80
|197
|176
|Milwaukee
|68
|34
|26
|4
|4
|76
|203
|206
|Rockford
|61
|31
|25
|4
|1
|67
|182
|189
|Texas
|63
|27
|25
|6
|5
|65
|195
|207
|Iowa
|62
|27
|27
|5
|3
|62
|176
|183
|Grand Rapids
|66
|28
|30
|6
|2
|64
|175
|202
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Stockton
|58
|41
|12
|4
|1
|87
|215
|152
|Ontario
|59
|36
|15
|5
|3
|80
|228
|190
|Colorado
|61
|35
|19
|4
|3
|77
|212
|181
|Bakersfield
|59
|31
|18
|5
|5
|72
|193
|170
|Abbotsford
|59
|32
|21
|5
|1
|70
|197
|168
|San Diego
|57
|27
|26
|3
|1
|58
|175
|177
|Henderson
|59
|27
|28
|3
|1
|58
|167
|182
|Tucson
|59
|20
|33
|5
|1
|46
|156
|235
|San Jose
|61
|20
|36
|3
|2
|45
|183
|253
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Charlotte 4, Hartford 1
Hartford at Charlotte, 7 p.m.
Providence at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.
Rochester at Laval, 7 p.m.
Springfield at Syracuse, 7 p.m.
Utica at Belleville, 7 p.m.
Hershey at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Manitoba at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.
Bakersfield at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.
Ontario at Stockton, 10 p.m.
San Diego at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.
Grand Rapids at Toronto, 4 p.m.
Utica at Laval, 4 p.m.
Cleveland at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.
Rochester at Belleville, 7 p.m.
Springfield at Hershey, 7 p.m.
Tucson at Rockford, 7 p.m.
WB/Scranton at Syracuse, 7 p.m.
Bridgeport at Providence, 7:05 p.m.
Iowa at Texas, 8 p.m.
Manitoba at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Henderson at San Jose, 9 p.m.
Bakersfield at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.
San Diego at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.
Hartford at Charlotte, 1 p.m.
Lehigh Valley at Bridgeport, 3 p.m.
Cleveland at Chicago, 4 p.m.
Grand Rapids at Toronto, 4 p.m.
Henderson at San Jose, 4:15 p.m.
Springfield at Hershey, 5 p.m.
Tucson at Rockford, 5 p.m.
Iowa at Texas, 6 p.m.
Stockton at Ontario, 6 p.m.
Laval at Belleville, 7 p.m.
Lehigh Valley at Providence, 7 p.m.