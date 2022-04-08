Alexa
AHL Glance

By Associated Press
2022/04/08 22:09
All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE Atlantic Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Springfield 64 37 20 5 2 81 200 194
Charlotte 65 38 23 4 0 80 218 183
Providence 60 31 19 4 6 72 175 161
Hershey 66 31 26 5 4 71 183 182
WB/Scranton 66 31 27 4 4 70 187 196
Hartford 64 29 27 6 2 66 187 205
Bridgeport 65 27 27 7 4 65 191 204
Lehigh Valley 64 25 28 7 4 61 170 206
North Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Utica 63 39 16 7 1 86 221 173
Laval 60 32 23 3 2 69 202 194
Toronto 62 33 25 3 1 70 206 206
Syracuse 65 32 24 7 2 73 203 207
Belleville 61 32 25 4 0 68 187 188
Rochester 66 32 26 5 3 72 223 246
Cleveland 65 24 28 8 5 61 179 224
WESTERN CONFERENCE Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Chicago 65 42 13 5 5 94 219 165
Manitoba 63 37 20 4 2 80 197 176
Milwaukee 68 34 26 4 4 76 203 206
Rockford 61 31 25 4 1 67 182 189
Texas 63 27 25 6 5 65 195 207
Iowa 62 27 27 5 3 62 176 183
Grand Rapids 66 28 30 6 2 64 175 202
Pacific Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Stockton 58 41 12 4 1 87 215 152
Ontario 59 36 15 5 3 80 228 190
Colorado 61 35 19 4 3 77 212 181
Bakersfield 59 31 18 5 5 72 193 170
Abbotsford 59 32 21 5 1 70 197 168
San Diego 57 27 26 3 1 58 175 177
Henderson 59 27 28 3 1 58 167 182
Tucson 59 20 33 5 1 46 156 235
San Jose 61 20 36 3 2 45 183 253

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Thursday's Games

Charlotte 4, Hartford 1

Friday's Games

Hartford at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Providence at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.

Rochester at Laval, 7 p.m.

Springfield at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Utica at Belleville, 7 p.m.

Hershey at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Manitoba at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

Bakersfield at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

Ontario at Stockton, 10 p.m.

San Diego at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Grand Rapids at Toronto, 4 p.m.

Utica at Laval, 4 p.m.

Cleveland at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.

Rochester at Belleville, 7 p.m.

Springfield at Hershey, 7 p.m.

Tucson at Rockford, 7 p.m.

WB/Scranton at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Bridgeport at Providence, 7:05 p.m.

Iowa at Texas, 8 p.m.

Manitoba at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Henderson at San Jose, 9 p.m.

Bakersfield at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

San Diego at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Hartford at Charlotte, 1 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Bridgeport, 3 p.m.

Cleveland at Chicago, 4 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Toronto, 4 p.m.

Henderson at San Jose, 4:15 p.m.

Springfield at Hershey, 5 p.m.

Tucson at Rockford, 5 p.m.

Iowa at Texas, 6 p.m.

Stockton at Ontario, 6 p.m.

Monday's Games

Laval at Belleville, 7 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Providence, 7 p.m.