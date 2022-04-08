All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Springfield 64 37 20 5 2 81 200 194 Charlotte 65 38 23 4 0 80 218 183 Providence 60 31 19 4 6 72 175 161 Hershey 66 31 26 5 4 71 183 182 WB/Scranton 66 31 27 4 4 70 187 196 Hartford 64 29 27 6 2 66 187 205 Bridgeport 65 27 27 7 4 65 191 204 Lehigh Valley 64 25 28 7 4 61 170 206

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Utica 63 39 16 7 1 86 221 173 Laval 60 32 23 3 2 69 202 194 Toronto 62 33 25 3 1 70 206 206 Syracuse 65 32 24 7 2 73 203 207 Belleville 61 32 25 4 0 68 187 188 Rochester 66 32 26 5 3 72 223 246 Cleveland 65 24 28 8 5 61 179 224

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Chicago 65 42 13 5 5 94 219 165 Manitoba 63 37 20 4 2 80 197 176 Milwaukee 68 34 26 4 4 76 203 206 Rockford 61 31 25 4 1 67 182 189 Texas 63 27 25 6 5 65 195 207 Iowa 62 27 27 5 3 62 176 183 Grand Rapids 66 28 30 6 2 64 175 202

Pacific Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Stockton 58 41 12 4 1 87 215 152 Ontario 59 36 15 5 3 80 228 190 Colorado 61 35 19 4 3 77 212 181 Bakersfield 59 31 18 5 5 72 193 170 Abbotsford 59 32 21 5 1 70 197 168 San Diego 57 27 26 3 1 58 175 177 Henderson 59 27 28 3 1 58 167 182 Tucson 59 20 33 5 1 46 156 235 San Jose 61 20 36 3 2 45 183 253

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Thursday's Games

Charlotte 4, Hartford 1

Friday's Games

Hartford at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Providence at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.

Rochester at Laval, 7 p.m.

Springfield at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Utica at Belleville, 7 p.m.

Hershey at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Manitoba at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

Bakersfield at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

Ontario at Stockton, 10 p.m.

San Diego at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Grand Rapids at Toronto, 4 p.m.

Utica at Laval, 4 p.m.

Cleveland at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.

Rochester at Belleville, 7 p.m.

Springfield at Hershey, 7 p.m.

Tucson at Rockford, 7 p.m.

WB/Scranton at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Bridgeport at Providence, 7:05 p.m.

Iowa at Texas, 8 p.m.

Manitoba at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Henderson at San Jose, 9 p.m.

Bakersfield at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

San Diego at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Hartford at Charlotte, 1 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Bridgeport, 3 p.m.

Cleveland at Chicago, 4 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Toronto, 4 p.m.

Henderson at San Jose, 4:15 p.m.

Springfield at Hershey, 5 p.m.

Tucson at Rockford, 5 p.m.

Iowa at Texas, 6 p.m.

Stockton at Ontario, 6 p.m.

Monday's Games

Laval at Belleville, 7 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Providence, 7 p.m.