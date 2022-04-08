Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

US ends probe of Fiat Chrysler minivans, won't seek recall

By Associated Press
2022/04/08 22:31
US ends probe of Fiat Chrysler minivans, won't seek recall

DETROIT (AP) — The U.S. government is ending an investigation into complaints of USB charging port fires in some Fiat Chrysler minivans without seeking a recall.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration began the probe covering about 170,000 minivans in August of 2020 after getting reports of three fires and one minor injury. The probe covered Chrysler Town and Country and Dodge Caravan minivans from the 2013 to 2020 model years.

The agency says investigators checked a van that had a fire but couldn't determine a cause. Fiat Chrysler, now called Stellantis, collected parts from damaged vans but also couldn't find a cause. The probe focused on a charge port on the driver's side between the second and third row of seats.

“Given the low rate of thermal incidents at the subject vehicle charge hub, no reports of serious injury, zero reports of crash or death, and lack of common failure mode, this investigation is closed,” the agency wrote in documents posted Friday on its website.

Updated : 2022-04-09 01:14 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan reports 382 local COVID cases, 101 more than Wednesday
Taiwan reports 382 local COVID cases, 101 more than Wednesday
Taiwan's COVID cases could peak in 2 months
Taiwan's COVID cases could peak in 2 months
Update: US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi reportedly coming to Taiwan Sunday
Update: US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi reportedly coming to Taiwan Sunday
Taiwan loosens home quarantine rules
Taiwan loosens home quarantine rules
Taiwan to continue opening up despite COVID case spike: Premier
Taiwan to continue opening up despite COVID case spike: Premier
Taiwan rolls out initiative subsidizing Mandarin learning for foreign students
Taiwan rolls out initiative subsidizing Mandarin learning for foreign students
Taiwan reports 384 local COVID cases, 10-month high
Taiwan reports 384 local COVID cases, 10-month high
Chinese fighter jet enters Taiwan’s ADIZ
Chinese fighter jet enters Taiwan’s ADIZ
1st tropical storm of 2022 brews southeast of Taiwan
1st tropical storm of 2022 brews southeast of Taiwan
Medical expert says Taiwan risks international isolation if reopening stalls
Medical expert says Taiwan risks international isolation if reopening stalls