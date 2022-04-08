Alexa
American League Glance

By Associated Press
2022/04/08 22:01
All Times EDT

East Division
W L Pct GB
Baltimore 0 0 .000 _
Boston 0 0 .000 _
New York 0 0 .000 _
Tampa Bay 0 0 .000 _
Toronto 0 0 .000 _
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Kansas City 1 0 1.000 _
Chicago 0 0 .000 ½
Detroit 0 0 .000 ½
Minnesota 0 0 .000 ½
Cleveland 0 1 .000 1
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 1 0 1.000 _
Oakland 0 0 .000 ½
Seattle 0 0 .000 ½
Texas 0 0 .000 ½
Los Angeles 0 1 .000 1

___

Thursday's Games

Houston 3, L.A. Angels 1

Kansas City 3, Cleveland 1

Boston at N.Y. Yankees, ppd.

Seattle at Minnesota, ppd.

Friday's Games

Chicago White Sox at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Oakland at Philadelphia, 3:05 p.m.

Baltimore at Tampa Bay, 3:10 p.m.

Texas at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Houston at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Baltimore (Lyles 0-0) at Tampa Bay (Rasmussen 0-0), 1:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Cease 0-0) at Detroit (TBD), 1:10 p.m.

Seattle (Gilbert 0-0) at Minnesota (Gray 0-0), 2:10 p.m.

Texas (TBD) at Toronto (Gausman 0-0), 3:07 p.m.

Boston (Pivetta 0-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Severino 0-0), 4:05 p.m.

Oakland (Irvin 0-0) at Philadelphia (Gibson 0-0), 4:05 p.m.

Cleveland (Plesac 0-0) at Kansas City (Keller 0-0), 4:10 p.m.

Houston (Verlander 0-0) at L.A. Angels (Syndergaard 0-0), 9:07 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Oakland at Philadelphia, 1:05 p.m.

Baltimore at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Texas at Toronto, 1:37 p.m.

Cleveland at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.

Seattle at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

Houston at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.

Boston at N.Y. Yankees, 7:08 p.m.