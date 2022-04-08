Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Politics

US Senator Josh Hawley proposes Taiwan Weapons Exports Act

Act will speed up review process of weapons sales to Taiwan

  563
By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/04/08 19:59
U.S. Senator Josh Hawley is introducing the Taiwan Weapons Exports Act. 

U.S. Senator Josh Hawley is introducing the Taiwan Weapons Exports Act.  (AP photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — United States Senator Josh Hawley on Friday (April 8) introduced the Taiwan Weapons Exports Act to speed up Congressional and administrative approval of weapons sales to the Asian democracy.

Writing on his website, the Missouri Republican mentions the need to deliver critical weapons to Taiwan as quickly as possible due to the rapidly growing threat of a Chinese invasion.

He specifically named “naval mines, anti-tank missiles, man-portable air-defense systems, and other asymmetric defense capabilities.” His act would expedite approval of such deliveries by Congress and remove administrative roadblocks, he said.

Hawley said the law would include Taiwan with countries like Japan, Australia, India, South Korea, and NATO members under export regulations. The approval of licenses for arms sales to Taiwan would go faster, while the time spent by Congress on the review of such sales would be cut by half.

The senator underlined the urgency of the law, saying it was vital to provide Taiwan with the necessary weapons as soon as possible to allow it to prepare its defenses.
Chinese attack
weapons sales
U.S. arms sales
Taiwan Weapons Exports Act
Josh Hawley
Congress

RELATED ARTICLES

TCCNA lobbies for Taiwan's inclusion in regional economic frameworks
TCCNA lobbies for Taiwan's inclusion in regional economic frameworks
2022/04/03 11:01
Taiwan emboldened by Ukraine's president to alter Chinese invasion defense plans
Taiwan emboldened by Ukraine's president to alter Chinese invasion defense plans
2022/03/30 13:33
Taiwan launches selection and training process for MQ-9B drone operators
Taiwan launches selection and training process for MQ-9B drone operators
2022/03/23 14:35
More Taiwanese think Japan will join war if China invades than US
More Taiwanese think Japan will join war if China invades than US
2022/03/22 18:50
60% fear Taiwan will fight Chinese invasion alone
60% fear Taiwan will fight Chinese invasion alone
2022/03/22 17:15

Updated : 2022-04-09 01:08 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan reports 382 local COVID cases, 101 more than Wednesday
Taiwan reports 382 local COVID cases, 101 more than Wednesday
Taiwan's COVID cases could peak in 2 months
Taiwan's COVID cases could peak in 2 months
Update: US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi reportedly coming to Taiwan Sunday
Update: US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi reportedly coming to Taiwan Sunday
Taiwan loosens home quarantine rules
Taiwan loosens home quarantine rules
Taiwan to continue opening up despite COVID case spike: Premier
Taiwan to continue opening up despite COVID case spike: Premier
Taiwan rolls out initiative subsidizing Mandarin learning for foreign students
Taiwan rolls out initiative subsidizing Mandarin learning for foreign students
Taiwan reports 384 local COVID cases, 10-month high
Taiwan reports 384 local COVID cases, 10-month high
Chinese fighter jet enters Taiwan’s ADIZ
Chinese fighter jet enters Taiwan’s ADIZ
1st tropical storm of 2022 brews southeast of Taiwan
1st tropical storm of 2022 brews southeast of Taiwan
Medical expert says Taiwan risks international isolation if reopening stalls
Medical expert says Taiwan risks international isolation if reopening stalls