Bus crash near Egypt's Red Sea kills 3, including 2 Poles

By Associated Press
2022/04/08 18:24
CAIRO (AP) — At least three people including two Polish tourists were killed when a bus crashed on a highway near the Red Sea, Egypt's state-owned MENA news agency reported.

The bus was carrying 21 people, including 19 Polish tourists when it rolled over on the highway linking the two ports of Safaga and al-Qoseir on Thursday, MENA said. The Egyptian driver was also killed in the crash.

Another 14 Poles and two Egyptians were injured and transferred to nearby hospitals, added MENA.

Deadly traffic accidents claim thousands of lives every year in Egypt, which has a poor transportation safety record. The crashes and collisions are mostly caused by speeding, bad roads or poor enforcement of traffic laws.

Egypt’s official statistics agency says there were around 10,000 road accidents in 2019, the most recent year for which statistics are available, leaving over 3,480 dead. In 2018, there were 8,480 car accidents, causing over 3,080 deaths.

Updated : 2022-04-09 01:08 GMT+08:00

