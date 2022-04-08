Earnings scheduled for the week of 4/11/2022

Major companies tentatively scheduled to post quarterly earnings next week:

WEDNESDAY, April 13

Delta Air Lines Inc. reports quarterly financial results before the market opens.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reports quarterly financial results before the market opens.

THURSDAY, April 14

Citigroup Inc. reports quarterly financial results before the market opens.

UnitedHealth Group Inc. reports quarterly financial results before the market opens.

Wells Fargo & Co. reports quarterly financial results before the market opens.

___