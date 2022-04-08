Lithuania prime minister has no regrets over Taiwan ties

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Lithuania Prime Minister Ingrida Simonyte affirmed her support for Lithuania-Taiwan relations during an interview with The Economist on Thursday (April 7).

“I don’t regret the decision to strengthen our ties with Taiwan. I think it has been quite vibrant and productive,” Simonyte said. "This was a sovereign decision by a sovereign country to strengthen its ties with Taiwanese businesses and universities.”

Taiwan opened its representative office in Lithuania’s capital, Vilnius, in November. Lithuania’s Taiwan representative office will likely open in the first half of the year, Lithuanian Minister of Economy and Innovation Ausrine Armonaite said recently.

China, angered by the warming ties between the two countries, subsequently downgraded its diplomatic relations with Lithuania and blocked Lithuanian exports and other EU products containing parts from the Baltic nation.

The prime minister said China’s reaction was “unsurprisingly strong” and that its actions against European companies are considered unacceptable not only by Lithuania but also by other European countries and institutions. She said that Lithuania has taken this issue to the WTO via the EU.