Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Business

Taiwan’s March exports surge to single-month record

Exports book 21st consecutive monthly rise

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/04/08 17:13
Taiwan sets another export record in March 2022. 

Taiwan sets another export record in March 2022.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The total value of Taiwan’s exports in March reached a single-month record of US$43.5 billion (NT$1.25 trillion), recording the 21st monthly rise in a row, the Ministry of Finance (MOF) said Friday (April 8).

The new figure was 21.3% higher than the exports total for March 2021, and broke the record of US$41.58 billion set last November, CNA reported. The value of Taiwan’s exports increased by 16.2% from February.

The March import total was also the highest for any month on record, reaching US$38.85 billion. The figure amounted to a rise of 20.3% compared to March 2021, and of 22.8% compared to Feb. 2022.

For the first quarter of this year, exports totaled US$120.93 billion, an increase of 23.5% from the first quarter of 2021, the finance ministry said.
exports
imports
Ministry of Finance
MOF
export growth
export record

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan tightens restrictions on military-use tech exports to Russia
Taiwan tightens restrictions on military-use tech exports to Russia
2022/04/06 20:48
Taiwan finance ministry reveals details of NT$10 million and NT$2 million winning receipts for Jan/Feb period
Taiwan finance ministry reveals details of NT$10 million and NT$2 million winning receipts for Jan/Feb period
2022/03/31 18:51
Taipei finds 45 Japanese food items with labeling violations
Taipei finds 45 Japanese food items with labeling violations
2022/03/28 13:47
4 NT$10 million prizes from November-December receipt lottery still unclaimed
4 NT$10 million prizes from November-December receipt lottery still unclaimed
2022/03/22 18:07
Latest earthquake in Japan will not affect food imports to Taiwan: Cabinet
Latest earthquake in Japan will not affect food imports to Taiwan: Cabinet
2022/03/17 16:05