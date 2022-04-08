Taiwan’s March exports surge to single-month record

Taiwan sets another export record in March 2022. Taiwan sets another export record in March 2022. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The total value of Taiwan’s exports in March reached a single-month record of US$43.5 billion (NT$1.25 trillion), recording the 21st monthly rise in a row, the Ministry of Finance (MOF) said Friday (April 8).

The new figure was 21.3% higher than the exports total for March 2021, and broke the record of US$41.58 billion set last November, CNA reported. The value of Taiwan’s exports increased by 16.2% from February.

The March import total was also the highest for any month on record, reaching US$38.85 billion. The figure amounted to a rise of 20.3% compared to March 2021, and of 22.8% compared to Feb. 2022.

For the first quarter of this year, exports totaled US$120.93 billion, an increase of 23.5% from the first quarter of 2021, the finance ministry said.