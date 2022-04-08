Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Singapore sentences Australian for hurling wine bottle, killing man

By Associated Press
2022/04/08 16:37
Singapore sentences Australian for hurling wine bottle, killing man

A Singapore court on Friday sentenced an Australian man to five and a half years in prison for killing an elderly Singaporean man and hurting his wife with a thrown wine bottle, in what the judge called an act of religious hostility toward Muslims.

Andrew Gosling was convicted of “causing death and grievous hurt by a rash act” for throwing a wine bottle at a group of people two storeys below him, striking a 73-year-old man and killing him in 2019. The bottle ricocheted and injured the shoulder of the man’s wife.

“I agree with the prosecution that the present offence involves an element of demonstration of religious hostility towards Muslims,” said judge Victor Yeo. “Such offences could seriously undermine Singapore’s racial and religious harmony and must not be tolerated and must be firmly dealt with.”

Singapore is a multiracial country of 5.5 million people, of whom about 16% are Muslim, with bigger Buddhist and Christian communities. It has a predominantly ethnic Chinese population with sizeable Malay and Indian minorities, according to the 2020 census. The victims have been identified as ethnic Malay Muslims.

The court had been told that Gosling admitted during the investigation he was “angry and upset” over Islamic militant attacks in Bali and Melbourne in which many Australians had died, and wanted to “startle” the group after identifying them as Muslims.

Gosling was given four years imprisonment under the first charge, and 18 months for the second charge.

The judge said he accepted the mitigating factors such as Gosling being “genuinely remorseful” for his actions after turning himself in to the authorities, his guilty plea and his voluntary compensation payment to the victims’ family.

Gosling’s lawyers had said alcohol may have impaired his judgement, citing a psychiatric report, and argued that his act is unlikely to be religiously motivated. They added he intends to appeal the sentence.

The prison sentence will commence retroactively from August 2019, when Gosling was taken into custody.

Updated : 2022-04-08 18:40 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan to continue opening up despite COVID case spike: Premier
Taiwan to continue opening up despite COVID case spike: Premier
Taiwan loosens home quarantine rules
Taiwan loosens home quarantine rules
Taiwan reports 382 local COVID cases, 101 more than Wednesday
Taiwan reports 382 local COVID cases, 101 more than Wednesday
4 Chinese fighter jets enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
4 Chinese fighter jets enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
Taiwan's COVID cases could peak in 2 months
Taiwan's COVID cases could peak in 2 months
Update: US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi reportedly coming to Taiwan Sunday
Update: US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi reportedly coming to Taiwan Sunday
Taiwan reports 281 local COVID cases, most in 10 months
Taiwan reports 281 local COVID cases, most in 10 months
Taiwan mulling home quarantine for mild cases if daily COVID count exceeds 1,500
Taiwan mulling home quarantine for mild cases if daily COVID count exceeds 1,500
China jeers as images of apparent Bucha massacre horrify world
China jeers as images of apparent Bucha massacre horrify world
Chaos reigns as quarantined people in Shanghai fight over food
Chaos reigns as quarantined people in Shanghai fight over food