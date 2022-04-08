Alexa
AP Week in Pictures: Europe and Africa

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2022/04/08 14:59
A lifeless body of a man with his hands tied behind his back lies on the ground in Bucha, Ukraine, Sunday, April 3, 2022. Associated Press journalists...
A resident looks for belongings in an apartment building destroyed during fighting between Ukrainian and Russian forces in Borodyanka, Ukraine, Tuesda...
Ukranian soldiers play with a ball in Irpin, on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Saturday, April 2, 2022. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)
Policemen work to identify civilians who were killed during the Russian occupation in Bucha, Ukraine, on the outskirts of Kyiv, before sending the bod...
Ruslan Mishanin bids farewell to his nine year old daughter as the train with his family leaves for Poland, at the train station in Odesa, on Monday, ...
Tetiana Rurak, 25, visits the grave of her soldier husband Volodymyr Rurak after he was killed in action, with her one and a half year old daughter Ol...
People receive humanitarian aid in a yard of a school in Chernihiv, Ukraine, Thursday, April 7, 2022. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)
Pope Francis shows a flag that he said was brought to him from Bucha, Ukraine, during his weekly general audience in the Paul VI Hall, at the Vatican,...
People lay on the ground to symbolizing the people killed in the war on Ukraine during a demonstration against Russian invasion on Ukraine, in front o...
Muslim worshippers perform a night prayer called 'tarawih' during the eve of the first day of the Muslim holy fasting month of Ramadan in Turkey at Ha...
Wine grower Patrick Clavelin repairs a large anti-frost candle in a vineyard of the Jura region, central France, early Monday April 4, 2022 in Le Vern...
A man prepares his ballot at a polling station in Belgrade, Serbia, Sunday, April 3, 2022. Voters in Serbia cast ballots Sunday in a triple election l...
A woman with two children walks through the busy Bara Taxi Rank in Soweto, South Africa, Tuesday, April 5, 2022. With declining cases of COVID-19, Sou...
AC Milan's Zlatan Ibrahimovic reacts after an injury from a header during the Serie A soccer match between AC Milan and Bologna at the San Siro stadiu...

APRIL 1 – 7, 2022

Russian troops left behind crushed buildings and residents in dire need of food and aid in the northern Ukrainian city of Bucha. Protests around the world condemned the invasion. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy accused Russia of gruesome atrocities. The Muslim holy fasting month of Ramadan began and voters in Serbia cast ballots in a triple election.

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the week by The Associated Press from Europe and Africa.

The selection was curated by Thanassis Stavrakis, Chief Photographer, Athens.

Updated : 2022-04-08 18:40 GMT+08:00

