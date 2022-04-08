Dental Liners and Bases Market is Going to Boom with 3M Company, Coltene Holding AG, Shofu Incorporated

Report Ocean presents a new report on Dental Liners and Bases market size, share, growth, industry trends, and forecast 2030, covering various industry elements and growth trends helpful for predicting the market’s future.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report :- https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=BWCC739

The global dental liners and bases market size was US$ 1378.19 million in 2021. The global dental liners and bases market size is forecast to reach US$ 1996.24 million by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.2% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Dental liner materials form a thin layer of seal to protect the dentin on the floor and walls of cavities, minimizing or completely eliminating the influx of bacteria after restorative procedures. On the other hand, dental bases require thick layers and are strong enough to hold restorative materials during placement and function. Dental liners/bases aid in treating dental caries and improving the outcome of other dental restoration procedures. Dental liners’ primary functions are dental sealing, pulpal protection, thermal insulation, and stimulation of secondary dentine growth. On the other hand, dental bases help provide pulpal protection through thermal insulation. They are also used in indirect restorations with gold or composite inlays to mark out undercut areas. They are important tools for controlling dental caries. Dental liners/base materials include zinc oxide eugenol, glass ionomer, and resin-modified glass ionomers.

Factors Influencing Market Growth

There is a major dental caries problem in many developed, underdeveloped, and developing countries. Therefore, the government has increased its focus on preventing dental caries via dental liners/bases. Consequently, an increase in dental caries incidences will drive the growth of the global dental liners and bases market.

Dental restoration procedures involve the risk of infections caused by dental pulp. Additionally, the side effects associated with reinforced materials used to manufacture dental liners and bases will slow the growth of the overall market.

The growth in dental tourism in developing economies, combined with the rise in healthcare expenditure in such economies, provides lucrative opportunities for the global market during the forecast period.

Impact Analysis of COVID-19

The COVID-19 outbreak had a negative impact on the dental liners and bases market. A large number of clinics and hospitals across the world restructured their systems in order to increase hospital capacity in response to COVID-19. As COVID-19 cases increased rapidly, non-essential procedures took a potential backlog. The lockdown disrupted both manufacturing and transportation of healthcare essentials. The pandemic also reduced dental visits and procedures.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report :- https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=BWCC739

Regional Insights

North America held dominance in the global dental liners and bases market share in 2021 and is forecast to continue dominating during the forecast period. Increased prevalence of dental caries, adoption of technologically advanced treatments, presence of key players, and rising healthcare expenditures are contributing to the regional market growth.

Asia-Pacific is forecast to grow significantly. Due to its high population base, growing disposable incomes, and increased patient awareness of dental hygiene & the importance of dental restorations.

Leading Competitors

The leading prominent companies profiled in the global dental liners and bases market are:

3M Company

Coltene Holding AG

Danaher Corporation (Kerr Corporation)

Dentsply Sirona Incorporated

DenMat Holdings LLC

GC Corporation

Ivoclar Vivadent AG

Shofu Incorporated

VITA Zahnfabrik H. Rauter GmbH & Co. KG

VOCO GmbH

Other Prominent Players

Scope of the Report

The global dental liners and bases market segmentation focus on Material, End-User, and Region.

Segmentation based on Material

Zinc Oxide Eugenol

Glass Ionomer

Resin-modified Glass Ionomers

Others Materials

Segmentation based on End-User

Hospitals

Dental Clinics

Research & Academic Institutes

Get a Sample PDF copy of the report :- https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=BWCC739

Segmentation based on Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

What are the aspects of this report that relate to regional analysis?

?The report’s geographical regions include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa.

?The report provides a comprehensive analysis of market trends, including information on usage and consumption at the regional level.

?Reports on the market include the growth rates of each region, which includes their countries, over the coming years.

?How are the key players in the market assessed?

?This report provides a comprehensive analysis of leading competitors in the market.

?The report includes information about the key vendors in the market.

?The report provides a complete overview of each company, including its profile, revenue generation, cost of goods, and products manufactured.

?The report presents the facts and figures about market competitors, alongside the viewpoints of leading market players.

?A market report includes details on recent market developments, mergers, and acquisitions involving the key players mentioned.

Access full Report Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc.- https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=BWCC739

About Report Ocean:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is a ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.

Get in Touch with Us:

Report Ocean:

Email: sales@reportocean.com

Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611 – UNITED STATES Tel: +1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website: https://www.reportocean.com/