Asthma and COPD Drugs Market 2022 | Present Scenario and Growth Prospects AstraZeneca, Novartis AG, Organon

Report Ocean presents a new report on Asthma and COPD Drugs market size, share, growth, industry trends, and forecast 2030, covering various industry elements and growth trends helpful for predicting the market’s future.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report :- https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=BWCC776

The global asthma and COPD drugs market size was US$ 34522.6 million in 2021. The global asthma and COPD drugs market size is forecast to reach US$ 53049.54 million by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.65% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

The respiratory disease asthma is an inflammatory disorder of the airways. It is a chronic, non-communicable disorder. In addition, hyperresponsive airways lead to recurrent episodes of wheezing, breathlessness, chest tightness, and coughing. Compared with other obstructive lung diseases, asthma is largely reversible. Allergic reactions are the primary cause of asthma. Aside from irritants, exercise, blockers, cold air, animals, and dust can trigger asthma. The airflow limitation is a characteristic of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), which is not fully reversible. COPD includes emphysema, a lung disease caused by damage to alveoli, and chronic bronchitis, an inflammation of the lower respiratory tract. The major cause of COPD is tobacco smoking. In addition to passive smoking and occupational exposure, ambient air pollution is also a risk factor for COPD.

Factors Influencing Market Growth

The growing prevalence of asthma and COPD are major factors driving growth in the global Asthma and COPD Drugs Market. For example, the World Health Organization (WHO) estimates asthma affects 262 million people and causes 46,100 deaths in 2019. In addition, the American Lung Association reports that 99 million adults in the U.S. suffer from chronic bronchitis and 2 million adults suffer from emphysema.

A rise in respiratory diseases therapies and new product launches in global asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease drugs (COPD) is forecast to contribute to the market’s growth.

Asthma treatment is expensive, which may slow down the market’s growth during the forecast period.

Impact Analysis of COVID-19

Asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) are chronic inflammatory lung diseases. COPD and Asthma symptoms and causes are similar to those of the COVID-19 pandemic. The symptoms of COVID-19 were also more prevalent among asthmatic patients. As a result, the demand for asthma and COPD drugs rises. Thus, the COVID-19 pandemic had boosted the global market growth.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report :- https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=BWCC776

Regional Insights

North America held the largest market share in the Asthma and COPD drugs market in 2021 and is forecast to continue dominating the market throughout the forecast period. This is due to the rising prevalence of asthma in the region, the presence of top manufacturers, tobacco smoking habits, and well-established infrastructure. Advanced healthcare infrastructure and an increase in research and development activities in the development of new therapeutics are also contributing to market growth.

Leading Competitors

The leading prominent companies profiled in the global asthma and COPD drugs market are:

Abbott Laboratories

AstraZeneca

Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH

GlaxoSmithKline PLC.

Hoffmann-La Roche Limited

Novartis AG

Organon

Sanofi

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited

Vectura Group plc.

Other Prominent Players

Scope of the Report

The global asthma and COPD drugs market segmentation focuses on Diseases, Medication class, and Region.

Segmentation based on Diseases

Asthma

COPD

Segmentation based on Medication class

Combination Drugs

Short-Acting Beta Agonists (SABA)

Long-Acting Beta Agonists (LABA)

Leukotriene Antagonists (LTA)

Anticholinergics

Others

Get a Sample PDF copy of the report :- https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=BWCC776

Segmentation based on Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

What are the aspects of this report that relate to regional analysis?

?The report’s geographical regions include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa.

?The report provides a comprehensive analysis of market trends, including information on usage and consumption at the regional level.

?Reports on the market include the growth rates of each region, which includes their countries, over the coming years.

?How are the key players in the market assessed?

?This report provides a comprehensive analysis of leading competitors in the market.

?The report includes information about the key vendors in the market.

?The report provides a complete overview of each company, including its profile, revenue generation, cost of goods, and products manufactured.

?The report presents the facts and figures about market competitors, alongside the viewpoints of leading market players.

?A market report includes details on recent market developments, mergers, and acquisitions involving the key players mentioned.

Access full Report Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc.- https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=BWCC776

About Report Ocean:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is a ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.

Get in Touch with Us:

Report Ocean:

Email: sales@reportocean.com

Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611 – UNITED STATES Tel: +1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website: https://www.reportocean.com/