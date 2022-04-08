Oncology Information Systems Market Growing Demand to Boost the Market Growth | Accuray Incorporated, CureMD Corporation

Report Ocean presents a new report on Oncology Information Systems market size, share, growth, industry trends, and forecast 2030, covering various industry elements and growth trends helpful for predicting the market’s future.

The global oncology information systems market size was US$ 3273.4 million in 2021. The global oncology information systems market size is forecast to reach US$ 5625.5 million by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.2% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Oncology information system (OIS) allows physicians to handle and optimize cancer patient profiles and treatments by providing comprehensive information and image management solutions. The management of patient portfolios occurs through a software program called OIS in healthcare settings such as hospitals, clinics, and research laboratories. Additionally, this software helps healthcare organizations exchange information about cancer patients, predict treatment outcomes, and plan treatment. These benefits improve patients’ safety and efficacy during cancer treatment. In order to improve cancer patient survival rates, OIS assists physicians and surgeons in selecting the most appropriate therapy.

Factors Influencing Market Growth

Among the key factors driving the growth of the oncology information systems market is the increase in the prevalence of cancer and the plethora of treatments that have forced healthcare providers to adopt a comprehensive data management system for managing large data sets, such as patient records.

Due to the high cost of these systems, the lack of skilled personnel that handles healthcare management systems, and the lack of information technology systems, the global market may grow slowly.

An increase in the use of artificial intelligence, the plethora of new products, and various strategies of the key players are forecast to provide lucrative opportunities for the global oncology information systems market.

Impact Analysis of COVID-19

An outbreak of COVID-19 had a negative impact on the market for oncology information systems. A large number of clinics and hospitals across the world restructured to increase the capacity for patients diagnosed with COVID-19. A potential backlog of non-essential procedures developed as a result of the rapid increase in COVID-19 cases. Due to the lockdown, no medical supplies could manufacture or transport. As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, many hospitals and oncology clinics shut down, resulting in a decreased demand for OIS solutions.

Regional Insights

North America accounted for the largest share in the global oncology information systems market in 2021 and is forecast to hold that position throughout the forecast period. This is due to the increasing prevalence of cancer, the adoption of technologically advanced products, and the increase in healthcare expenditures.

The Asia Pacific is forecast to experience significant growth over the forecast period. As a result of an increase in disposable income, government initiatives to modernize healthcare infrastructure, and rising healthcare expenses.

Leading Competitors

The leading prominent companies profiled in the global oncology information systems market are:

Accuray Incorporated

BMSI Partners Incorporated (Bogardus Medical Systems, Inc.)

Cerner Corporation

CureMD Corporation

Elekta AB

F. Hoffmann-LA Roche Ag (Flatiron Health, Inc.)

Siemens AG (Siemens Healthnieers)

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

McKesson Corporation

Nasdaq Incorporated (RaySearch Laboratories AB)

Other Prominent Players

Scope of the Report

The global oncology information system market segmentation focuses on Product & Services, Application, End-User, and Region.

Segmentation based on Product & Services

Software

Patient Information Systems

Treatment Planning Systems

Services

Consulting Services

Implementation Services

Maintenance Services

Segmentation based on Application

Radiation Oncology

Medical Oncology

Surgical Oncology

Segmentation based on End-User

Hospitals & Oncology Clinics

Research Centers

Segmentation based on Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Access full Report Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc.

