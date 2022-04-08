Oncology Information Systems Market Growing Demand to Boost the Market Growth | Accuray Incorporated, CureMD Corporation

Report Ocean presents a new report on Oncology Information Systems market size, share, growth, industry trends, and forecast 2030, covering various industry elements and growth trends helpful for predicting the market’s future.
The global oncology information systems market size was US$ 3273.4 million in 2021. The global oncology information systems market size is forecast to reach US$ 5625.5 million by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.2% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.
Oncology information system (OIS) allows physicians to handle and optimize cancer patient profiles and treatments by providing comprehensive information and image management solutions. The management of patient portfolios occurs through a software program called OIS in healthcare settings such as hospitals, clinics, and research laboratories. Additionally, this software helps healthcare organizations exchange information about cancer patients, predict treatment outcomes, and plan treatment. These benefits improve patients’ safety and efficacy during cancer treatment. In order to improve cancer patient survival rates, OIS assists physicians and surgeons in selecting the most appropriate therapy.
Factors Influencing Market Growth
Among the key factors driving the growth of the oncology information systems market is the increase in the prevalence of cancer and the plethora of treatments that have forced healthcare providers to adopt a comprehensive data management system for managing large data sets, such as patient records.
Due to the high cost of these systems, the lack of skilled personnel that handles healthcare management systems, and the lack of information technology systems, the global market may grow slowly.
An increase in the use of artificial intelligence, the plethora of new products, and various strategies of the key players are forecast to provide lucrative opportunities for the global oncology information systems market.
Impact Analysis of COVID-19
An outbreak of COVID-19 had a negative impact on the market for oncology information systems. A large number of clinics and hospitals across the world restructured to increase the capacity for patients diagnosed with COVID-19. A potential backlog of non-essential procedures developed as a result of the rapid increase in COVID-19 cases. Due to the lockdown, no medical supplies could manufacture or transport. As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, many hospitals and oncology clinics shut down, resulting in a decreased demand for OIS solutions.
Regional Insights
North America accounted for the largest share in the global oncology information systems market in 2021 and is forecast to hold that position throughout the forecast period. This is due to the increasing prevalence of cancer, the adoption of technologically advanced products, and the increase in healthcare expenditures.
The Asia Pacific is forecast to experience significant growth over the forecast period. As a result of an increase in disposable income, government initiatives to modernize healthcare infrastructure, and rising healthcare expenses.
Leading Competitors
The leading prominent companies profiled in the global oncology information systems market are:
Accuray Incorporated
BMSI Partners Incorporated (Bogardus Medical Systems, Inc.)
Cerner Corporation
CureMD Corporation
Elekta AB
F. Hoffmann-LA Roche Ag (Flatiron Health, Inc.)
Siemens AG (Siemens Healthnieers)
Koninklijke Philips N.V.
McKesson Corporation
Nasdaq Incorporated (RaySearch Laboratories AB)
Other Prominent Players
Scope of the Report
The global oncology information system market segmentation focuses on Product & Services, Application, End-User, and Region.
Segmentation based on Product & Services
Software
Patient Information Systems
Treatment Planning Systems
Services
Consulting Services
Implementation Services
Maintenance Services
Segmentation based on Application
Radiation Oncology
Medical Oncology
Surgical Oncology
Segmentation based on End-User
Hospitals & Oncology Clinics
Research Centers
Segmentation based on Region
North America
The U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Western Europe
The UK
Germany
France
Italy
Spain
Rest of Western Europe
Eastern Europe
Poland
Russia
Rest of Eastern Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia & New Zealand
ASEAN
Rest of Asia Pacific
Middle East & Africa (MEA)
UAE
Saudi Arabia
South Africa
Rest of MEA
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
