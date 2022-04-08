Packaging Printing Market Exceptional Business Performance

The global packaging printing market size valued at USD 370.4 Billion in 2021 and projected to reach USD 567.99 Billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 6.12%
The major factors attributed to the rapid industrialization and increasing manufacturing industries. Additionally, the growing per capita income and the surge in demand for innovative packaging printing projected to propel the growth of the global packaging printing market in the next few years.
Major market player included in this report are:
Mondi plc
Sonoco Products Company
Graphics Packaging Holding Company
Quad/Graphics
Amcor Limited
Constantia Flexibles
Quantum Print and Packaging Limited
WS Packaging Group
Toppan Printing Company
Xerox Inc.
HP Inc
NV Graphics Inc.
Duncan Printing group
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Packaging Type
Labels
Plastics
Glass
Metal
Paper and Paperboard
Flexible Packaging & Corrugated Boxes
Cartons
Others
By Printing Technology
Flexography Printing Technology
Rotogravure Printing Technology
Offset Printing Technology
Digital Printing Technology
Screen Printing
By Printing Ink
Solvent-Based Ink
UV-Curable Ink
Aqueous Ink
Other
By Application
Food & Beverage
Household & Cosmetic Products
Pharmaceuticals
Others
By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Spain
Italy
Rusia
ROE
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia
South Korea
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
UAE
Saudi Arabia
South Africa
Rest of MEA
Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:
Historical year 2017, 2020
Base year 2021
Forecast period 2022 to 2030.
Target Audience of the Global Packaging Printing Market in Market Study:
Key Consulting Companies & Advisors
Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises
Venture capitalists
Value-Added Resellers (VARs)
Third-party knowledge providers
Investment bankers
Investors
What is the key information extracted from the report?
- Extensive information on factors estimated to affect the Market growth and market share during the forecast period is presented in the report.
- The report offers the present scenario and future growth prospects Market in various geographical regions.
- The competitive landscape analysis on the market as well as the qualitative and quantitative information is delivered.
- The SWOT analysis is conducted along with Porter’s Five Force analysis.
- The in-depth analysis provides an insight into the Market, underlining the growth rate and opportunities offered in the business.
