KMT director reveals chairperson Eric Chu's US itinerary for May

Eric Chu stands in front of the press after winning in the Nationalist Party chairman election in Taipei in September 2021. Eric Chu stands in front of the press after winning in the Nationalist Party chairman election in Taipei in September 2021. (AP photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Eric Chu, the chairperson of Taiwan’s main opposition Kuomintang (KMT) party, will head to the U.S. at the end of May.

Details of the trip were revealed by the party’s Director of International Affairs Alexander Chieh-cheng Huang (黃介正) while being interviewed for the podcast “Mind Shaker” (”留聲雪克杯”) on Friday morning (April 8), per a CNA report.

Huang said Chu will visit several cities in the U.S. and stay for over a week. His itinerary will include Washington D.C., New York, Boston, San Francisco, and Los Angeles.

Huang said Chu will meet with politicians, academics and experts. He will also be sure to meet Republican Party members, keeping in mind the U.S. will soon hold midterm elections. He will also unveil a plaque for the new KMT branch office in Washington D.C.

The office is being set up by the deputy director of the KMT’s new International Affairs Department, Eric Huang (黃裕鈞). It is a pillar of the party’s new internationalization strategy and an attempt to counter the narrative of Taiwan’s ruling Democratic Progressive Party’s (DPP).