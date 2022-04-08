US-made F-16 reconnaissance pods to be delivered to Taiwan by 2025

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The six MS-110 reconnaissance pods the U.S. sold to Taiwan for its F-16 fighter jets will all be delivered by 2025, military officials said on Friday (April 8).

The reconnaissance equipment, which was approved in July, cost NT$9.63 billion (US$343 million). Training and maintenance will be provided by the U.S. from 2026-2029, the Liberty Times reported.

The reconnaissance pods provide "day and night-time, wide-area, long-range imagery coverage," according to Collins Aerospace, the equipment manufacturer. They can identify targets from a distance of more than 148.16 kilometers, the officials added, which enables F-16 pilots to keep a safe distance while monitoring the enemy’s coastal military activities in real-time.

With accurate and precise imaging, the pods will allow the Taiwan military to make appropriate strategic decisions. Additionally, they will strengthen Taiwan’s capability to “ meet current and future threats by providing timely Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance (ISR), capabilities for its security and defense,” the U.S. Defense Security Cooperation Agency said.

“The enhanced capability is a deterrent to regional threats and will strengthen the recipient’s self-defense,” it added.