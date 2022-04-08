Alexa
Taiwan population declines to 23.26 million

Births increased in March, but still outnumbered by deaths

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/04/08 15:08
Taiwan's population officially numbers 23.26 million. 

Taiwan's population officially numbers 23.26 million.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan’s total population numbered 23.26 million in March, down from 23.52 million in the same month last year, the Ministry of Interior (MOI) said Friday (April 8).

In one year, the country’s population declined by 1.09% or 256,632 people, and in one month, from February to March, by 0.22% or 50,785 people, the Liberty Times reported.

March saw the birth of 12,788 babies, an increase of more than 3,000 from the 9,617 births reported in February. Nevertheless, 18,239 people died during March 2022, meaning deaths still outnumbered births in Taiwan, according to MOI data. During the same month, a total of 103,168 people moved to Taiwan, but 148,502 people emigrated.

The MOI also looked at population shifts between the country’s different regions. Lienchiang County, the island region close to the coast of China better known as Matsu, saw the largest population increase, 2.81%, compared to March 2021.

Hsinchu County followed in second place with 0.69% growth and Penghu County in third place with 0.29%. Over the past year, Taipei City lost 3.72% of its population, falling below 2.5 million.
