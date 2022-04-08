Taiwan reports 384 local COVID cases, 10-month high

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) announced 384 local COVID cases on Friday (April 8), the most since June 5, 2021, when 476 cases were recorded.

CECC head Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) also confirmed 123 imported cases. The command center did not announce any deaths, leaving the COVID death toll at 853.

Local cases

The 384 local cases reported include 187 males and 197 females ranging in age from under five to 90 plus, with the dates of onset spanning from March 27 to April 8. Out of Friday's cases, 185 were asymptomatic.

New Taipei City reported the most cases at 146, followed by Kaohsiung City with 58; Taipei City with 54; Keelung City with 31; Taoyuan City with 25; Hualien County with 24; Hsinchu County with nine; Hsinchu City with eight; Pingtung County with seven; Yilan County and Tainan City with five each; Taichung City with four; Yunlin County with three; Miaoli with two; and Chiayi City, Changhua County, and Taitung County with one each.

Imported cases

The 123 imported cases include 67 males and 56 females ranging in age from under five up to 70 plus. Of these, 69 tested positive upon arrival at the airport and 54 during quarantine.

They arrived between March 27 and April 7 from Indonesia (12), Vietnam, Singapore, the U.K., South Korea, France, Cambodia, Canada, the Philippines, the U.S., Hong Kong, Thailand, and Palau. The country of origin of 84 cases is still being investigated.

COVID case statistics

Since the pandemic began, Taiwan has carried out 7,269,750 COVID tests, with 7,243,042 coming back negative. Of the 26,263 confirmed cases, 8,498 were imported, 17,711 were local, 36 came from the Navy's "Goodwill Fleet," three were from a cargo pilot cluster, and one is unresolved.

A total of 139 people have been removed as confirmed cases, while 14 cases are still under investigation.