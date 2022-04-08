Alexa
Taiwan Coast Guard receives two offshore patrol vessels

Anping-class ships are based on the Navy's Tuo Chiang-class corvettes

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/04/08 13:57
The Coast Guard receives the offshore patrol vessel Bali Friday. 

The Coast Guard receives the offshore patrol vessel Bali Friday.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Coast Guard Administration (CGA) received the fourth and fifth of 12 planned Anping-class offshore patrol vessels on Friday (April 8) as well as a new patrol boat.

The 600-ton ships were named “Qijin,” after a coastal district of Kaohsiung City, and the “Bali,” after the New Taipei City district, which includes Taipei Port at the mouth of the Tamsui River.

At the launch ceremony, Kaohsiung City Mayor Chen Chi-mai (陳其邁) said the government plans to manufacture more weapons systems domestically and would produce 141 ships between 2018 to 2027, CNA reported.

The Anping-class ships for the CGA are based on the Navy’s Tuo Chiang-class multi-mission corvettes. The vessels have a top speed of 44 knots (82 kph) and have water cannons with a reach of 120 meters.

Missions will include rescuing ship crews in trouble and boarding or repelling vessels used for smuggling or illegal fishing, reports said. The Qijin or CG605 will be based in the south, the Bali or CG606 in Hsinchu in the north. Both were manufactured by Jong Shyn Shipbuilding Company in Kaohsiung.

The same company also presented a 100-ton, 40m long patrol boat, dubbed the 10088, to the CGA on Friday. To be based in Hsinchu, the ship will be used to ward off or board illegal Chinese fishing vessels, CNA reported.
Coast Guard Administration
CGA
offshore patrol vessel
Anping class
Qijin
Bali
Jong Shyn
Chen Chi-mai

Updated : 2022-04-08 16:46 GMT+08:00

