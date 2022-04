The sun shines over an azalea during a practice round for the Masters golf tournament on Monday, April 4, 2022, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum) The sun shines over an azalea during a practice round for the Masters golf tournament on Monday, April 4, 2022, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

A couple is lit up by a passing strobe as they sit near the back of the hall in a break between panel discussions on the main stage at the Bitcoin Con... A couple is lit up by a passing strobe as they sit near the back of the hall in a break between panel discussions on the main stage at the Bitcoin Conference, Thursday, April 7, 2022, in Miami Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

Authorities search area of the scene of a mass shooting with multiple deaths in Sacramento, Calif. Sunday, April 3, 2022. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli) Authorities search area of the scene of a mass shooting with multiple deaths in Sacramento, Calif. Sunday, April 3, 2022. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)

President Joe Biden and Supreme Court nominee Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson watch as the Senate votes on her confirmation from the Roosevelt Room of the... President Joe Biden and Supreme Court nominee Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson watch as the Senate votes on her confirmation from the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington, Thursday, April 7, 2022. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

Los Angeles Angels center fielder Jo Adell can't get to a ball hit for a single by Los Angeles Dodgers' Cody Bellinger during the seventh inning of a ... Los Angeles Angels center fielder Jo Adell can't get to a ball hit for a single by Los Angeles Dodgers' Cody Bellinger during the seventh inning of a spring training baseball game Tuesday, April 5, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Villanova forward Brandon Slater shoots over Kansas guard Christian Braun (2) during the first half of a college basketball game in the semifinal roun... Villanova forward Brandon Slater shoots over Kansas guard Christian Braun (2) during the first half of a college basketball game in the semifinal round of the Men's Final Four NCAA tournament, Saturday, April 2, 2022, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

Church leaders raise their hands during a sustaining vote during The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints' twice-yearly conference Saturday, Ap... Church leaders raise their hands during a sustaining vote during The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints' twice-yearly conference Saturday, April 2, 2022, in Salt Lake City. Top leaders of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints addressed a wide range of topics at their conference, including LGBTQ non-discrimination laws, war in Ukraine and political polarization. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

Boys are silhouetted against the sky at sunset as they run along a ridge at Papago Park, Friday, April 1, 2022, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel) Boys are silhouetted against the sky at sunset as they run along a ridge at Papago Park, Friday, April 1, 2022, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

APRIL 1 - 7, 2022

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images from North America made or published by The Associated Press in the past week.

The selection was curated by AP photo editor Patrick Sison in New York.

Follow AP visual journalism:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews

AP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_Images

AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com