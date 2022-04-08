Sealing & strapping packaging tapes Market 2021 | Present Scenario and Growth Prospects 2030 | Avery Dennison Corporation, 3M Company, Nitto Denko Corporation, Intertape Polymer Group

Global Sealing & strapping packaging tapes Market to reach USD 25.27 billion by 2027.Global Sealing & strapping packaging tapes Market is valued approximately USD 18.82 billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 4.30 % over the forecast period 2021-2027.

Sealing & strapping packaging tapes is a type of adhesive tape which is used for general sealing, wrapping, enclosing and bundling to prepare items for handling, storage, or shipping. And generally used for transporting materials securely for all types of shipment such as fragile products and bulky loads.

These tapes are durable, reliable and easy to use. As sealing & strapping packaging tapes are eco-friendly and easy to use it drives the growth for the market.. According to IBEF, packaging tapes industry would increase from 0.36 million tons in 2007 to 3.46 million tons in 2020. Also, growing demand for tapes in packaging industry specially in advancing nations will drive the growth opportunities for sealing & strapping packaging tape market. However, strict regulations by government are taken for reshaping the packaging tapes market which will further challenge the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2021-2027.

The key regions considered for the global Sealing & strapping packaging tapes market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Asia-Pacific is the leading region across the world in sealing & strapping packaging tape market as the major market players are present in this region and the region include booming packaging industry like China, India, Vietnam, Indonesia and Japan. Along with this, the labors and raw materials are available in the region easily. Also, increasing preference for door delivery services will boost the growth for sealing & strapping packaging tapes market. Whereas, North America is anticipated to exhibit highest CAGR over the forecast period 2021-2027. Because there is increase in demand for healthcare supplies which will be driving growth for the region in forecasted period.

Major market player included in this report are:

Avery Dennison Corporation

3M Company

Nitto Denko Corporation

Intertape Polymer Group

Tesa SE

Scapa Group plc

Shrutapes Technologies

Nichiban

Mactac

Wuhan Huaxia Nanfeng Adhesive Tapes

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Material:

Paper

Polypropylene

Polyvinyl Chloride

Others

By Type of Adhesive:

Acrylic

Rubber-Based

Silicone

Others

By Application:

Carton Sealing Tapes

Strapping & Building

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2018, 2019

Base year – 2020

Forecast period – 2021 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Sealing & strapping packaging tapes Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

