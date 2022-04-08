Sealing & strapping packaging tapes Market 2021 | Present Scenario and Growth Prospects 2030 | Avery Dennison Corporation, 3M Company, Nitto Denko Corporation, Intertape Polymer Group

Global Sealing & strapping packaging tapes Market to reach USD 25.27 billion by 2027.Global Sealing & strapping packaging tapes Market is valued approximately USD 18.82 billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 4.30 % over the forecast period 2021-2027.
Sealing & strapping packaging tapes is a type of adhesive tape which is used for general sealing, wrapping, enclosing and bundling to prepare items for handling, storage, or shipping. And generally used for transporting materials securely for all types of shipment such as fragile products and bulky loads.
These tapes are durable, reliable and easy to use. As sealing & strapping packaging tapes are eco-friendly and easy to use it drives the growth for the market.. According to IBEF, packaging tapes industry would increase from 0.36 million tons in 2007 to 3.46 million tons in 2020. Also, growing demand for tapes in packaging industry specially in advancing nations will drive the growth opportunities for sealing & strapping packaging tape market. However, strict regulations by government are taken for reshaping the packaging tapes market which will further challenge the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2021-2027.
The key regions considered for the global Sealing & strapping packaging tapes market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Asia-Pacific is the leading region across the world in sealing & strapping packaging tape market as the major market players are present in this region and the region include booming packaging industry like China, India, Vietnam, Indonesia and Japan. Along with this, the labors and raw materials are available in the region easily. Also, increasing preference for door delivery services will boost the growth for sealing & strapping packaging tapes market. Whereas, North America is anticipated to exhibit highest CAGR over the forecast period 2021-2027. Because there is increase in demand for healthcare supplies which will be driving growth for the region in forecasted period.
Major market player included in this report are:
Avery Dennison Corporation
3M Company
Nitto Denko Corporation
Intertape Polymer Group
Tesa SE
Scapa Group plc
Shrutapes Technologies
Nichiban
Mactac
Wuhan Huaxia Nanfeng Adhesive Tapes
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Material:
Paper
Polypropylene
Polyvinyl Chloride
Others
By Type of Adhesive:
Acrylic
Rubber-Based
Silicone
Others
By Application:
Carton Sealing Tapes
Strapping & Building
By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Spain
Italy
ROE
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia
South Korea
RoAPAC
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:
Historical year – 2018, 2019
Base year – 2020
Forecast period – 2021 to 2027
Target Audience of the Global Sealing & strapping packaging tapes Market in Market Study:
Key Consulting Companies & Advisors
Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises
Venture capitalists
Value-Added Resellers (VARs)
Third-party knowledge providers
Investment bankers
Investors
