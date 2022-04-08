Potassium Cryolite Market Trends to Keep an Eye On in 2021 | AMG Aluminum, KBM Affilips, Solvay, Honeywell, Asturiana de Aleaciones

Global Potassium Cryolite Market to reach USD YZ billion by 2027.Global Potassium Cryolite Market is valued approximately USD YZ billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than YZ % over the forecast period 2021-2027.

Potassium Cryolite is used to produce welding agents and to produce abrasives. Potassium Cryolite is used in the following applications: – production of abrasives, in Automobile Components and in glass industry. Global Potassium Cryolite market is mainly driven by favorable government policies for use of aluminum in automobile sector and rapid growth of Automobile industry across the globe.

According to International Aluminium Institute- aluminium usage in China’s automotive sector to increase from an estimated 3.8 Metric ton in 2018 to 9.1 Metric ton in 2030, representing a CAGR of 8.9%. As per Ducker Frontier’s recent survey conducted in 2020 the use of aluminium in automotive vehicle is expected to grow to content levels of 514 pounds per vehicle (PPV) by 2026, up 12% from 2020 levels. Also, with increasing use of Potassium cryolite in end use industries the adoption & demand for Potassium Cryolite is likely to increase the market growth during the forecast period. However, fluctuating aluminium prices impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2021-2027.

The key regions considered for the global Potassium Cryolite market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing favorable government policies and the region being leader in automotive manufacturing. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2021-2027. Factors such as growing demand from end use industries in the region would create lucrative growth prospects for the Potassium Cryolite market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

AMG Aluminum

KBM Affilips

Solvay

Honeywell

Asturiana de Aleaciones

Luoyang Zhongsen Refractory

Gongyi Yalv Material

Morita Chemical Industries

Shandong Rich Billows

Jiaozuo Minli Industry

he objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Lump

Powder

By End Use Industries:

Aluminium Industry

Metal Industry

Other

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2018, 2019

Base year – 2020

Forecast period – 2021 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Potassium Cryolite Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

