Esports Market Size Growth Set to Surge Significantly during 2022-2030

Esports Market is valued approximately at USD 1.1 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 24.4% over the forecast period 2020-2027.
Esports refers to organized video gaming in which professionals from across the world participates (it can be from their homes or at any particular physical platform) to compete in gaming leagues, which is followed and watched by millions of spectators in live events or on television or internet. Increasing investment from international brands in esport tournamentsn past couple of years, increasing audience reach, consideration of esports by millennials as a professional career, increasing live streaming of games and opportunities created for game developers, event organizers, gamers and influencers has driven the market growth. For instance, in 2018, Twitch signed a USD 90 million deal with the Overwatch League for two years, for the exclusive digital broadcasting rights in French, Korean and English.
Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report:-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw2186
However, less number of organizations and limited infrastructure for esports tournament impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2020-2027. Also, to develop skilled professionals, schools, colleges and universities are introducing dedicated curriculum for esports, which is likely to increase the market growth during the forecast period.
The regional analysis of global esports market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to involvement of TV networks, franchises, players, developers and streaming platforms mainly in in the United States. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such as growing penetration of mobile gaming and frequently growing internet usagewould create lucrative growth prospects for the Esports market across Asia-Pacific region.
Major market player included in this report are:
Activision Blizzard, Inc.
Valve Corporation
Tencent Holding Limited
Electronic Arts Inc.
Gameloft SE
Nintendo of America Inc.
NVIDIA Corporation
Modern Times Group (MTG)
Intel Corporation
HTC Corporation
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.
Download Free Sample Report:-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw2186
The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Revenue Source:
Sponsorship
Advertising
Merchandise & Tickets
Publisher Fees
Media Rights
By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Spain
Italy
ROE
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia
South Korea
RoAPAC
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:
Historical year – 2017, 2018
Base year – 2019
Forecast period – 2020 to 2027
Target Audience of the Global Esports Market in Market Study:
Key Consulting Companies & Advisors
Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises
Venture capitalists
Value-Added Resellers (VARs)
Third-party knowledge providers
Investment bankers
Chapter 1. Executive Summary
1.1. Market Snapshot
1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)
1.2.1. Esports Market, by Region, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)
1.2.2. Esports Market, by Revenue Source, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)
1.3. Key Trends
1.4. Estimation Methodology
1.5. Research Assumption
Chapter 2. Global Esports Market Definition and Scope
2.1. Objective of the Study
2.2. Market Definition & Scope
2.2.1. Scope of the Study
2.2.2. Industry Evolution
2.3. Years Considered for the Study
2.4. Currency Conversion Rates
Request Full Report :-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw2186
What are the key findings of the report?
- This report provides comprehensive information on factors expected to influence the market growth and market share in the future.
- The report offers the current state of the market and future prospects for various geographical regions.
- This report provides both qualitative and quantitative information about the competitive landscape of the market.
- Combined with Porter’s Five Forces analysis, it serves as SWOT analysis and competitive landscape analysis.
- It provides an in-depth analysis of the market, highlighting its growth rates and opportunities for growth.
About Report Ocean:
We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is a ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.
Get in Touch with Us:
Report Ocean:
Email:sales@reportocean.com
Address:500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611 – UNITED STATES
Tel:+1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)
Website:https://www.reportocean.com/