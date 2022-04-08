Polyethyleneimine Market Growth | Industry Trends – Alfa Aesar, Thermo Fisher Scientific, BASF SE, Gongbike New Material Technology Co. Ltd.

Global Polyethyleneimine Market to reach USD YZ billion by 2027.Global Polyethyleneimine Market is valued approximately USD YZ billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than YZ % over the forecast period 2021-2027.

Polyethyleneimine is a polymer made up of an amine group and a two-carbon aliphatic CH2CH2 monomer. These Polyethyleneimine used in numerous products including detergents, cosmetics, adhesives, printing inks, paper, wood laminates, cement, and bricks.

The largest user of PEIs is the paper industry. Growing demand from Cosmetics industry, Paper and Pulp industry are driving growth of Polyethyleneimine. According to Statista in 2020 the estimated revenue of the global cosmetics Market was USD 85.8 billion and as per Statista Consumer Market Outlook estimates by 2025 the revenue will reach to USD 122 billion. Also, growing application of polyethyleneimine in various end use industries like cosmetics, paper and pulp is likely to increase the market growth during the forecast period. However, High raw material costs impede the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2021-2027.

The key regions considered for the global Polyethyleneimine market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to growing end-use industries such as automotive and packaging etc. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2021-2027. Factors such increasing cosmetics demand in the region coupled with increasing per capita disposable income would fuel up growth prospects for the Polyethyleneimine market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Alfa Aesar

Thermo Fisher Scientific

BASF SE

Gongbike New Material Technology Co. Ltd.

Serva Electrophoresis GmbH

Nippon Shokubai Co. Ltd.

Shaoxing Xingxin New Materials Co. Ltd.

Tokyo Chemical Industry Co. Ltd.

Chemieliva Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.

Wuhan Bright Chemical Co. Ltd.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Linear PEI

Branched PEI

By Application:

Detergents,

Adhesives & Sealants,

Water Treatment Agents,

Cosmetics,

Paper Processing,

Ink & Dyes,

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2018, 2019

Base year – 2020

Forecast period – 2021 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Polyethyleneimine Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

