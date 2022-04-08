Nonwoven Hygiene Market is set to experience a significant growth rate | Berry Global Group Inc., Freudenberg Performance Materials, Kimberly-Clark Corporation, DuPont de Nemours Inc.

Global Nonwoven Hygiene Market to reach USD YZ billion by 2027. Global Nonwoven Hygiene Market is valued approximately USD YZ billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than YZ % over the forecast period 2021-2027.

Baby diapers, adult incontinence products, feminine hygiene products, etc. are all made with nonwoven hygiene commodities. Wipes and personal care products are made with thin nonwoven materials. The nonwoven hygiene market is expected to grow from rising population and growing demand for hygienic products.

Consumer awareness of health and cleanliness has shifted their focus from traditional diapers to nonwoven diapers, resulting in increasing nonwoven hygiene product consumption and boosting the nonwoven hygiene market.. Due to changing lifestyles, demand for nonwoven hygiene products is anticipated to rise in the near future, positively impacting the nonwoven hygiene market. To cater to this increased demand, market players are taking various initiatives. For instance, Bast Fibre Technologies (BFT), a global nonwovens manufacturer, has acquired Faser Veredlung T??nisvorst (FVT), an ISO 9001 certified textile processing facility in T??nisvorst, Germany. This purchase allows BFT to increase capacity quickly in order to fulfil customer demand for its sustainable bast fibres, as well as offer a solid foundation for future expansion and growth. On December 1, 2021, or as contracts allow the Hygiene division of Indorama Ventures Public Corporation Limited (IVL), a global sustainable chemical company, announced price increases on all polypropylene, polyester, recycled polyester, polylactic acid (PLA), and bicomponent fibers. These fibres are employed in a wide range of hygiene and technical applications around the world. Depending on the individual fibre grade, prices could rise by up to 15%. Furthermore, availability and fluctuation of raw material prices hinders the market in forecasting years.

The main regions of Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World are included in the geographical analysis of the worldwide Nonwoven Hygiene market. In 2020, the Asia Pacific region dominated the global nonwoven hygiene market. During the forecast period, the region is expected to maintain its dominance. The area’s dominance can be ascribed to the increased use of nonwoven fibre in the health sector of growing nations in the region, including China and India. During the projected period, the nonwoven hygiene market in the Middle East and Africa is expected to grow at a rapid rate. During the projected period, the nonwoven hygiene market in Latin America and Europe is expected to grow because of the increased size of end-use industries in these areas.

Major market player included in this report are:

Berry Global Group, Inc.

Freudenberg Performance Materials

Kimberly-Clark Corporation

DuPont de Nemours, Inc.

Ahlstrom-Munksj??

Fitesa S.A.

Johns Manville Corporation

Glatfelter Corporation

Suominen Corporation

TWE Group GmbH

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and Mode of Operation offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type

Topsheet

Acquisition Distribution Layer (ADL)

Others (Backsheet, core wrap, leg gather)

By Fiber Type

Natural fiber

Synthetic fiber

Others

By GSM

Up to 50

50-100

100-200

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2018, 2019

Base year – 2020

Forecast period – 2021 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Nonwoven Hygiene Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

