Mirror Coatings Market is Going to Boom with Fenzi Group, Tianjin Xin Lihua Color Materials Co., Ltd (NBC), The Sherwin-Williams Company, Casix

Global mirror coatings market to reach USD YZ million by 2027. Global mirror coatings market is valued approximately at USD YZ million in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of about 5.3% over the forecast period 2021-2027.

Mirror coatings are applied to lens by vacuum application of interference layers, which are made of metals, lacquered plastics, powdered oxides, or other available compounds. Mirror coatings comprises of constructive interference layers which interfere with the light passing through lens by reflecting the light. The global mirror coatings market is being driven by increasing focus on concentrated solar power and rising demand for mirror coatings in the construction and automotive industries.

Furthermore, rising demand for green, low-VOC, and sustainable mirror coatings will provide new opportunities for the global mirror coatings industry. Also, market players across the globe are undertaking a range of strategic initiatives which is expected to have a positive impact on the market growth. For instance, in 2021, The Sherwin Williams Company signed an agreement for the acquisition of Sika’s European Industrial Coatings Business. This added to the profitable growth prospects of the company. Also, in 2020, Fenzi group partnered with Arsenal Capital Partners in order to offer additional capital to assist in the acceleration of the growth of the company. This also enabled the company to expand and grow by accelerating investment in R&D capabilities, capacity, talent, and strategic acquisitions. Such strategic initiatives taken by the market players across the globe is expected to further increase the demand and adoption of mirror coatings across different end use industries and hence promote the market growth. However, drawbacks of water-based coatings may impede market growth over the forecast period of 2021-2027.

The regional analysis of the global mirror coatings market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. Asia Pacific accounts for the largest share in terms of market revenue in the global mirror coatings market over the forecast period 2021-2027. Factors such as growth in the end use industries, favorable government initiatives, low-cost labor, rising demand for sustainable transportation, construction, and power, etc. contribute towards the largest market share of the region in the forecast years.

Major market player included in this report are:

Fenzi Group

Tianjin Xin Lihua Color Materials Co., Ltd (NBC)

The Sherwin-Williams Company

Casix

Ferro Corporation

Glas Tr??sch Holding AG

General Optics (Asia) Limited

Newport Thin Film Laboratory (NTFL)

Grincoat Company Ltd.

Dynasil Corporation

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Polyurethane resin

Epoxy resin

Acrylic resin

Others

By Technology:

Water-based coatings

Solvent-based coatings

Nanotechnology-based coatings

By Substrate:

Silver-based coatings

Aluminum-based coatings

Others

By End-Use Industry:

Architectural

Automotive & Transportation

Decorative

Solar power

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2018, 2019

Base year – 2020

Forecast period – 2021 to 2027.

Target Audience of the Global Mirror Coatings Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

