Methylene Diphenyl Diisocyanate Market Is Likely to Experience a Tremendous Growth in Near Future Tosoh Corporation, Hexion, Huntsman International LLC, BASF SE, Redox Pty Ltd

Global Methylene Diphenyl Diisocyanate Market to reach USD YZ billion by 2027.Global Methylene Diphenyl Diisocyanate Market is valued approximately USD YZ billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than YZ % over the forecast period 2021-2027.

Methylene diphenyl diisocyanate is a molecule that delivers different performance properties for a variety of applications. It is widely used for production of foam products, cast elastomers, thermoplastic polyurethanes (TPUs), fibers, and CASE (coatings, adhesives, sealants & elastomers) products .

It is also used in the automotive sector, for glass installation of windshields and side windows. Growing Construction industry and rapid growth of Automobile industry are driving growth of the global Methylene Diphenyl Diisocyanate Market. According to Global Construction Perspectives and Oxford Economics’ – Global Construction 2030 report the volume of construction output will grow by 85% to USD 15.5 trillion worldwide by 2030, with three countries – China, US and India – leading the way and accounting for 57% of all global growth. The construction market in India will grow almost twice as fast as China to 2030, leading as driver for growth in emerging markets. Also, growing application of Methylene diphenyl diisocyanate, or MDI in various end use industries is likely to increase the market growth during the forecast period. However, volatile pricing of raw materials impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2021-2027.

The key regions considered for the global Methylene Diphenyl Diisocyanate Market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to presence of leading market players in field of Automobile and Consumer Electronics, which are the largest consumers of Methylene Diphenyl Diisocyanate. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2021-2027. Factors such growing construction industry along with the rise in both residential and commercial construction in the region would create lucrative growth prospects for the Methylene Diphenyl Diisocyanate Market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Tosoh Corporation

Hexion

Huntsman International LLC

BASF SE

Redox Pty Ltd

Wanhua Chemical Group Co., Ltd

TCI Chemicals Pvt. Ltd

Merck KGaA

KUMHO MITSUI CHEMICALS CORP

DHALOP CHEMICALS

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Form:

Pure MDI

Polymeric MDI

Modified MDI

By Application:

Rigid Foam

Flexible Foam

Others

By End Use Industry:

Building & Construction

Automotive

Electrical & Electronics

Packaging

Furnishing and Interiors

Footwear

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2018, 2019

Base year – 2020

Forecast period – 2021 to 2027

