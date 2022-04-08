Methylene Diphenyl Diisocyanate Market Is Likely to Experience a Tremendous Growth in Near Future Tosoh Corporation, Hexion, Huntsman International LLC, BASF SE, Redox Pty Ltd

Global Methylene Diphenyl Diisocyanate Market to reach USD YZ billion by 2027.Global Methylene Diphenyl Diisocyanate Market is valued approximately USD YZ billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than YZ % over the forecast period 2021-2027.
Methylene diphenyl diisocyanate is a molecule that delivers different performance properties for a variety of applications. It is widely used for production of foam products, cast elastomers, thermoplastic polyurethanes (TPUs), fibers, and CASE (coatings, adhesives, sealants & elastomers) products .
It is also used in the automotive sector, for glass installation of windshields and side windows. Growing Construction industry and rapid growth of Automobile industry are driving growth of the global Methylene Diphenyl Diisocyanate Market. According to Global Construction Perspectives and Oxford Economics’ – Global Construction 2030 report the volume of construction output will grow by 85% to USD 15.5 trillion worldwide by 2030, with three countries – China, US and India – leading the way and accounting for 57% of all global growth. The construction market in India will grow almost twice as fast as China to 2030, leading as driver for growth in emerging markets. Also, growing application of Methylene diphenyl diisocyanate, or MDI in various end use industries is likely to increase the market growth during the forecast period. However, volatile pricing of raw materials impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2021-2027.
The key regions considered for the global Methylene Diphenyl Diisocyanate Market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to presence of leading market players in field of Automobile and Consumer Electronics, which are the largest consumers of Methylene Diphenyl Diisocyanate. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2021-2027. Factors such growing construction industry along with the rise in both residential and commercial construction in the region would create lucrative growth prospects for the Methylene Diphenyl Diisocyanate Market across Asia-Pacific region.
Major market player included in this report are:
Tosoh Corporation
Hexion
Huntsman International LLC
BASF SE
Redox Pty Ltd
Wanhua Chemical Group Co., Ltd
TCI Chemicals Pvt. Ltd
Merck KGaA
KUMHO MITSUI CHEMICALS CORP
DHALOP CHEMICALS
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Form:
Pure MDI
Polymeric MDI
Modified MDI
By Application:
Rigid Foam
Flexible Foam
Others
By End Use Industry:
Building & Construction
Automotive
Electrical & Electronics
Packaging
Furnishing and Interiors
Footwear
By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Spain
Italy
ROE
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia
South Korea
RoAPAC
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:
Historical year – 2018, 2019
Base year – 2020
Forecast period – 2021 to 2027
