High-Pressure Packaging Film Market: Comprehensive study explores Huge Growth in Future | Sealed Air Corporation, Rajapack Limited (Raja S.A.), Barton Jones Packaging Ltd, iVEX Protective Packaging Inc. (Induspac Inc.)

Global High-Pressure Packaging Film Market to reach USD YZ billion by 2027.Global High-Pressure Packaging Film Market is valued approximately USD YZ billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than YZ % over the forecast period 2021-2027.

High-Pressure Packaging Film is a type of packaging which uses and stores air between its layers in order to add an extra layer of protection. This air between layers protects the product from external factors that might affect the contents of the product. Growing E- Commerce sector and rising pharmaceutical market are key drivers for the growth of High-Pressure Packaging Film market.

According to UN trade and development experts UNCTAD Overall, global e-commerce revenue jumped to USD 26.7 trillion in 2019, up 4% from 2018 and in terms of sales Online business-to-consumer (B2C) sales for the world’s top 13 companies reached at USD 2.9 trillion in 2020. Also, with the growing trend of online shopping and increased transportation of goods, the adoption & demand for High-Pressure Packaging Film is likely to increase the market growth during the forecast period. However, availability of wide range of substitute of High-Pressure Packaging Film impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2021-2027.

The key regions considered for the global High-Pressure Packaging Film market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to growing trend of using sustainable products in the region. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2021-2027. Factors such as rising E-commerce market in the region would create lucrative growth prospects for the High-Pressure Packaging Film market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Sealed Air Corporation

Rajapack Limited (Raja S.A.).

Barton Jones Packaging Ltd

iVEX Protective Packaging Inc. (Induspac Inc.)

Dow packaging

Fruth Custom Plastics

Pregis LLC

Abco Kovex

Future Packaging & Machinery (PTY) LTD ( Transpaco Ltd)

Tarheel Paper & Supply Company

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Bubble wrap

Void-fill Pillows

Other Types

By End Use Industries:

Electronics

E-commerce

Automotive

Glass

Pharmaceutical

Industrial components

Other End Users

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2018, 2019

Base year – 2020

Forecast period – 2021 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global High-Pressure Packaging Film Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

