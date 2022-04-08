Intelligent Power Module Market 2022 Extensive Research by Industry Size, Recent Developments, Revenue Estimates, Market Position, Growth Drivers, Business Opportunity, Investment Trend, and Challenges till 2030

Intelligent Power Module Market was valued at USD 1.4 Billion in 2019 and expected to grow with a CAGR 9.6%. IPM’s contain power switches (IGBT) and gate drivers in one module.

It is integrated power supply device with advance protection that incorporates the digital intelligence provided by a microprocessor. The IPMs is improve dependability of short circuit Rated IGBTs which is led by durable gate driver by ICs with shielding feature in durable transfer frame package this is also reduce the assembly cost with simple assembly model. Factor like Self driving, Self-Protection capabilities of integrated power module boost the market growth. Rising focus on Renewable Power Sources and Minimizing Carbon Dioxide emission are the key driven factor of the global Intelligent Power Module Market. For Instances, According to US Environmental protection agency, In 2014, 65% carbon dioxide emitted by industrial processes and as per our world in Data Organization, in 2019, 11% of Global Primary energy come from renewable technology. Increased energy efficiency and compact design are expected to increase Intelligent power Module Market growth. However, the growth of Intelligent Power Module Market is hindered by difficulty in designing control structure coupled with the low adoption of technologies during the forecasting period.

The regional analysis of the global Intelligent Power Module Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. APAC hold the largest market share of the global intelligent power module, and the market present high growth in future as well with increasing per capita income of middle class population. Many economically advanced countries have their manufacturing units in Japan, China, India and Korea. Moreover, the region is a manufacturing hub of electronic product.

Key Players in Global Intelligent Power Module Market

Mitsubishi Electric Corp

Infineon Technologies AG

Fuji Electric Co. Ltd

Fairchild Semiconductors

Semikron

ROHM Semiconductor

Vincotech GmbH

Future Electronics Inc.

ST Microelectronics N.V.

Powerex Inc

ON Semiconductor Corporation

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Voltage Rating:

Up to 600V

601V to 1200V

More than 1200V

By Current Type:

Upto 100A

101A-600A

More than 600A

By Circuit Configuration Type:

6- Pack

7_ Pack

Phase Bridge

Dual

By Application type:

Consumer Electronic

Automotive

Renewable energy

Other

By Power Device:

IGBT (Insulated-gate bipolar transistor)

MOSFET (metal-oxide semiconductor field effect transistor)

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

Target Audience of the Intelligent Power Module Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

