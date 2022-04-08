Glacial Acetic Acid Market Trends to Keep an Eye On in 2021 | Celanese, Eastman Chemical Company, Qingdao Huatuo Chemicals Co. Ltd., Henan CXH Purity Industrial and Trading Co. Ltd.,

Global Glacial Acetic Acid Market to reach USD YZ billion by 2027.Global Glacial Acetic Acid Market is valued approximately USD YZ billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than YZ % over the forecast period 2021-2027.

Glacial acetic acid is colorless acetic acid and it has its application in food & beverages, pharmaceuticals, manufacture of paints, coatings, and inks and in vinegar. glacial acetic acid is used as acidity regulator in many foods and beverages. Growing Textile industry and rising food and beverages sector are key drivers for the growth of glacial acetic acid market.

According to Textile Exchange’s Preferred Fiber and materials market report in 2018, global fiber production was around 0.107 billion metric ton and is expected to reach 0.145 billion metric ton in 2030. . Also, with the increasing demand from end use industries, the adoption & demand for Glacial Acetic Acid is likely to increase the market growth during the forecast period. However, corrosive nature of Glacial acetic acid impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2021-2027.

The key regions considered for the global Glacial Acetic Acid market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Asia-Pacific is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to increasing demand for the end-use applications in the region. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2021-2027. Factors such increasing demand for the product from countries such as India and Japan would create lucrative growth prospects for the Glacial Acetic Acid market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Celanese

Eastman Chemical Company,

Qingdao Huatuo Chemicals Co. Ltd.,

Henan CXH Purity Industrial and Trading Co. Ltd.,

Zhengzhou Kelai Chemical Co. Ltd.,

HarvinImpex Pvt. Ltd. India,

Ultra-Chemical Works,

A.B. Enterprises,

Akchem

Chemical Point UG.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Grade:

Food

Pharmaceutical

Industrial

By End Use Industries:

foods & beverages

Pharmaceutical

Textiles

Petrochemicals

Adhesives

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2018, 2019

Base year – 2020

Forecast period – 2021 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Glacial Acetic Acid Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

