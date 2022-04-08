Dunnage Packaging Market Trends –Advancements in technology | DS Smith, Menasha Corporation, Schoeller Allibert, Myers Industries

Global Dunnage Packaging Market to reach USD 4.43 billion by 2027. Global Dunnage Packaging Market is valued approximately USD 3.15 billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 5.00 % over the forecast period 2021-2027.
Dunnage Packaging is the packaging material used to prevent any damage to the goods in the container or carrying a vehicle or ships hold. It helps keep the containers/cargo in place during transportation. Generally wooden blocks, boards, burlaps, bubble wrap, plastic bracing, planks, and paper are used for packaging.
So, dunnage packaging helps secure and support packages throughout the shipping and handling process. Growing demand for green packaging solutions on account of cost-effectiveness is driving the growth for the market. The government regulations in most of the countries also had impact over companies to switch to green packaging. Furthermore, dunnage packaging also reduces the risk to damage during transportation. For instance, if you shipped a glass vase, you would probably use bubble wrap to fill in gaps in the box so the case wouldn’t shift around. Alternatively, if you shipped a pillow, you don’t need any dunnage given the risk of damage is lower. According to Reusable Packaging Association, around 50% of shoppers are using dunnage packaging. However, the market is highly competitive which will impede the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2021-2027. Also, with the increase in number of research and development activities and development activities along with increasing growth of emerging economies the growth of dunnage packaging market is likely to increase the market growth during the forecast period.
The regional analysis of global Dunnage Packaging market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Asia-Pacific is the leading region across the world in terms of market share owing to presence of a large number of manufacturers in the region. Whereas, North America is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2021-2027. Factors such as the increasing number of research and development activities for producing innovation in packaging material along with strict government regulations by the government would create lucrative growth prospects for the Dunnage Packaging market across Asia-Pacific region.
Major market player included in this report are:
DS Smith
Menasha Corporation
Schoeller Allibert
Myers Industries
Nefab
UFP Technologies
Reusable Transport Packaging
Amatech Inc.
MJSolpac Ltd.
Rehrig Pacific Company
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Raw Material:
Corrugated Plastic
Molded Plastic
Foam
Steel
Aluminium
Wood
Fabric Dunnage
Corrugated Paper
Others (Glass, Rubber, and Anti-Static)
By End Users:
Automotive
Aerospace
Electronics
Food & Beverages
Consumer Durables
Healthcare
Others (Construction, Oil & Lubricants, and Chemicals)
By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Spain
Italy
ROE
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia
South Korea
RoAPAC
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:
Historical year – 2018, 2019
Base year – 2020
Forecast period – 2021 to 2027
Target Audience of the Global Dunnage Packaging Market in Market Study:
Key Consulting Companies & Advisors
Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises
Venture capitalists
Value-Added Resellers (VARs)
Third-party knowledge providers
Investment bankers
Investors
