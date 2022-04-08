Dicyclopentadiene (DCPD) Market is set to experience a significant growth rate | Dow Chemical Company, LyondellBasell, Braskem SA, ExxonMobil Chemical

Global Dicyclopentadiene (DCPD) Market to reach USD YZ billion by 2027.Global Dicyclopentadiene (DCPD) Market is valued approximately USD YZ billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than YZ % over the forecast period 2021-2027.

Dicyclopentadiene is an artificial chemical created and it is obtained by heating crude oil. DCPD resin possess low viscosity and high resistance to heat, impact, and corrosive chemicals. Resins containing dicyclopentadiene are used in inks, adhesives, varnishes, and paints.

Growing Adhesive and Paint industries and rising plastic and resin industry are driving growth of Dicyclopentadiene (DCPD) over the forecast period. According to Statista Adhesives had a total global market value of approximately USD 43.9 billion in 2019, while sealants had a market value over USD 10 billion in 2019 and is expected an increase of nearly USD 70 billion, and sealants will amount to over USD 15 billion. Also, with the increasing scope of application in end use industries, the adoption & demand for Dicyclopentadiene (DCPD) is likely to increase the market growth during the forecast period. However, rising environmental concerns and shifting trends towards renewables impede the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2021-2027.

The key regions considered for the global Dicyclopentadiene (DCPD) market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to growing marine and adhesives industry in the region. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2021-2027. Factors such as the growing plastics and resins industry in the region would create lucrative growth prospects for the Dicyclopentadiene (DCPD) market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Dow Chemical Company

LyondellBasell

Braskem SA

ExxonMobil Chemical

Chevron Phillips

Cymetech Corporation

Zeon

JX Nippon Oil & Energy Corp.

Fushun Yikesi New Material Co. Ltd.

Kolon

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Grade:

Resin Grade

UPR grade (Unsaturated Polyester Rasin)

Purity

By End Use:

Aromatic Industries

Automotive

Building & Construction

Paints

Agrochemical

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2018, 2019

Base year – 2020

Forecast period – 2021 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Dicyclopentadiene (DCPD) Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

