Decorated Apparel Market is Going to Boom with Gildan, Fruit of The Loom, Inc., Downtown Custom Printwear, Hanesbrands Inc

Global Decorated Apparel Market to reach USD YZ billion by 2027.Global Decorated Apparel Market is valued approximately USD YZ billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than YZ% over the forecast period 2021-2027.

Decorated Apparel is used to design apparel after the manufacturing is done. It includes t-shits, caps, hats, shoes, jackets, hoodies, sweatshirts, etc. Increasing fashion awareness, rapid urbanization, and changing lifestyles are the factors driving the growth of the ethnic wear market among women, men, children.

Due to religious and cultural diversity around the world a wide range of occasions are celebrated. And during such occasion, consumers tend to buy ethnic clothing either fusion cloths or traditional cloths for personal use and also for gifting. These occasions often drive the growth of ethnic market. According to Fashion Revolution, the consumption of ethnic wear in India has increased with 287k in year 2018 and in year 2021 it is around 802k. Also, with the change in taste and preference of consumer the market of decorated apparels will have lucrative opportunity in the forecasted period 2021-2027. However, the market is highly competitive and it is difficult to sustain in the market which impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2021-2027.

The key regions considered for the global Decorated Apparel market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Asia-Pacific is the leading region across the world in terms of market share owing the presence of numerous apparel manufacturers in the region has been driving the demand for decorated apparel. Dress up in the region is very different from rest of the world like Kimonos of Japan, qipao of China, and saris & kurtas of India are traditionally embroidered. And the world is adopting the cloths widely. Whereas, Europe is anticipated to exhibit highest CAGR over the forecast period 2021-2027. Factors such as famous fashion designer like Karl Lagerfeld, Nicolas Ghesqui??re, Stella McCartney, and Phoebe Philo, offer customized luxury apparel in neutral color palettes and wearable designs, which are rapidly gaining popularity.

Major market player included in this report are:

Gildan

Fruit of The Loom, Inc.

Downtown Custom Printwear

Hanesbrands Inc

Master Printwear

Delta Apparel, Inc.

Target Decorated Apparel

Advance Printwear Limited

Lynka

New England Printwear

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product Outlook:

Embroidery

Screen Printing

Dye Sublimation

Digital Printing

Others

By End User Outlook:

Men

Women

Children

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2018, 2019

Base year – 2020

Forecast period – 2021 to 2027

