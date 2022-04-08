Image Based Barcode Reader Market With Major Application, Third Party Usage, Micro Market, Pricing Analysis And Geographical Analysis, Forecast To 2030

Report Ocean published a new report on the global semiconductor and electronics market.The study includes an in-depth analysis of regional trends and market growth in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Middle East Africa. This study report also examines the challenges that are negatively impacting the industry’s growth and outlines a strategy adopted by companies during 2017 to 2030.

The global semiconductor and electronics market revenue was US$ revenue in 2020 and the market is forecast to reach US$ revenue by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of CAGR% during the forecast period from 2022-2030.

The miniaturization of electronic devices and demand for high-performance and energy-efficient products across consumer devices (smart) are some key factors driving the overall market growth. The industry heavily relies on smartphone technology and other applications related to consumer electronics, automotive technology, etc.

Image-based barcode readers utilize an area array sensor alike those found in digital cameras to obtain a picture of 1D and 2D barcodes. Then a microprocessor, running special image-processing software, locates and decodes the code before distributing the resulting data across a network. These barcodes are majorly used at shopping malls, grocery stores and retail stores to tag items and ease the process of billings. The increasing shopping malls across the globe drive the demand for Image based barcode readers. Further, growing demand from Online and Offline Shopping propels retailers to use barcode readers for increased revenue and productivity.

Moreover, with technological advancements Smart phones can be used as image-based barcode readers and scanners. With these smart phones customers can scan product information, add products into virtual cars and more. As 11 million households in US scanned bar codes and QR codes from a meagre 9 million scans in 2018. The growing penetration of smart phones across the globe escalates the market growth.

Further, these barcode readers have utilization in warehouses where automated robots which have embedded barcode readers manage and operate inventories, check products, bad labelling and price discrepancies. As in September 2020, Flensburger Brewery’s Logistics Center adopted Cognex Image based barcode readers for efficient operations. The addition of this barcode reader not only saves time but also enhances safety in congested forklift and truck traffic as these barcode readers are mounted in the container masts which recognizes the pallet label and scans the barcode. However, security concerns impede the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2020-2027.

The regional analysis of global Image Based Barcode Reader market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the early adoption of technology and well-established infrastructure. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such as increasing penetration of Smart Phones would create lucrative growth prospects for the Image Based Barcode Reader market across Asia-Pacific region.

A release on June 8th, 2021, by the Bureau and Economic Analysis and U.S. The Census Bureau reports the recovery of the U.S. market. The report also described the recovery of U.S. International Trade in July 2021.In April 2021, exports in the country reached $300 billion, an increase of $13.4 billion. In April 2021, imports amounted to $294.5 billion, increasing by $17.4 billion. COVID19 is still a significant issue for economies around the globe, as evidenced by the year-over-year decline in exports in the U.S. between April 2020 and April 2021 and the increase in imports over that same period of time. The market is clearly trying to recover. Despite this, it means there will be a direct impact on the Healthcare/ICT/Chemical industries, resulting in a large market for Market

Major market player included in this report are:

Cognex Corporation

Denso Wave Incorporated

Datalogic S.p.A

Honeywell International Inc.

Keyence Corporation

Toshiba Tec Corporation

ZIH Corp

Scandit

Wasp Barcode Technologies

RIOTEC CO., LTD.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Imaging Type:

1D Image/ Code Scanning

2D Image/ Code Scanning

By Product Type:

Portable/Handheld Scanners

Rugged Scanners

PDA Scanners

Smart Phones

Automatic Readers

Cordless Scanners

Fixed-position Scanners

Stationary Scanners

Presentation Scanners

By End Use:

Retail and Commercial

Manufacturing

Automotive

F&B

Semiconductors

Logistics

Others

By Technology:

S mounted lens

C mounted lens

Autofocus / Liquid based lens

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Image Based Barcode Reader Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Table of content:

Market Snapshot

Key Trends

Estimation Methodology

Research Assumption

Objective of the Study

Market Definition & Scope

Market Drivers

Market Opportunities

Porter’s 5 Force Model

PEST Analysis

Risk Assessment: COVID-19 Impact

Competitive Intelligence

Research Process

What is the aim of the report?

Based on various indicators, the Year-on-Year growth (%) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for the given forecast period is offered.

An overview of the Market based on geographical scope, market segmentation and financial performance of key players is presented in the report.

The report presents current trends in the industry and future scope of the Market in North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America and Middle East and Africa.

The various parameters accelerating the growth of Market are incorporated in the research report.

The report analyses growth rate, market size and valuation of the Market during the forecast period.

What aspects regarding the regional analysis Market are included in this report?

Geographical regions covered in the report include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East and Africa region.

The report consists of detailed region-wise analysis of current and future market trends, providing information on product usage and consumption.

The growth rate of the market in every region, including their countries over the forecast period is included in the market report.

Based on what factors are the key market players assessed in this report?

The report offers detailed analysis of leading companies in the market across the globe.

It provides details of the major vendors involved in the Market including Key Players

A comprehensive overview of each company including the company profile, generated revenue, pricing of goods and

the manufactured products is incorporated in the report.

The facts and figures about market competitors along with standpoints of leading market players are presented in the report.

The recent developments, mergers and acquisitions related to mentioned key players are provided in the market report.

What is the key information extracted from the report?

Extensive information on factors estimated to affect the Market growth and market share during the forecast period is presented in the report.

The report offers the present scenario and future growth prospects Market in various geographical regions.

The competitive landscape analysis on the market as well as the qualitative and quantitative information is delivered.

The SWOT analysis is conducted along with Porter’s Five Force analysis.

The in-depth analysis provides an insight into the Market, underlining the growth rate and opportunities offered in the business.

