Screw Compressor Market To Witness Huge Gains Over 2022-2030

Screw Compressor Market is valued approximately USD 9.72 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 6.60 % over the forecast period 2020-2027.

Screw compressors consists of two helical rotors which are used in compressing external air to a set pressure, ensuring dry, clean, and compressed air. It works on the positive displacement principle with internal compression and comprises of two rotating elements consisting of a casing, suction valve, rubber seals, an air filter and delivery valve. The screw compressor is majorly used when the constant demand for air is required and thus has utilization in Low pressure and high volume applications. Increasing demand for energy-efficient compressors, low maintenance & operation costs, and rise in energy consumption are some of the major factors driving the screw compressor market.

According to International Energy Efficiency (IEA), global energy demand rose by 1.9% in 2017 led by strong economic growth, ultimately driving energy efficiency. Further increasing in the energy demand from all sectors have created potential market growth opportunities. As per the IBEF, electricity consumption in India is projected to reach 15,300 TWh by 2040 from 4897 TWh from 2016. Further, growing government investments in the power grid infrastructure in order to maximize power infrastructure augments the market growth. As the government of China expected to invest USD 317 billion for power grid infrastructure by 2020. However, increase in the usage of renewables impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2020-2027. Although, demand for eco-friendly screw compressors presents a lucrative opportunity for the market.

The regional analysis of global Screw Compressor market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Asia-pacific is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the presence of large commercial and industrial buildings along with growing demand for power. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such as increasing investments in power infrastructure would create lucrative growth prospects for the Screw Compressor market across Asia-Pacific region.

A release on June 8th, 2021, by the Bureau and Economic Analysis and U.S. The Census Bureau reports the recovery of the U.S. market. The report also described the recovery of U.S. International Trade in July 2021.In April 2021, exports in the country reached $300 billion, an increase of $13.4 billion. In April 2021, imports amounted to $294.5 billion, increasing by $17.4 billion. COVID19 is still a significant issue for economies around the globe, as evidenced by the year-over-year decline in exports in the U.S. between April 2020 and April 2021 and the increase in imports over that same period of time. The market is clearly trying to recover. Despite this, it means there will be a direct impact on the Healthcare/ICT/Chemical industries, resulting in a large market for Market

Major market plaer included in this report are:

Atlas Copco AB

Ingersoll Rand PLC

GE Oil & Gas

Gardner Denver Inc

Siemens AG

Bauer Kompressoren

Kaeser Kompressoren SE

Sullair LLC

Boge Kompressoren

Howden Group Ltd

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Oil-free

Oil-Injected

By Stage:

Single

Multi

By Technology:

Stationary

Portable

By End-User:

Chemical & Petrochemicals

Food & Beverage

Mining & Metals

Oil & Gas

Automotive

Power

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Screw Compressor Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Table of content:

Market Snapshot

Key Trends

Estimation Methodology

Research Assumption

Objective of the Study

Market Definition & Scope

Market Drivers

Market Opportunities

Porter’s 5 Force Model

PEST Analysis

Risk Assessment: COVID-19 Impact

Competitive Intelligence

Research Process

Regional Insights

North America is leading the semiconductor and electronics market through increasing number of collaboration and effective government policies. Semiconductor companies in the United States spend about one-fifth of their total revenue on research and development – among the highest rates in any industry. Throughout difficult economic times and through fluctuations in sales revenue, the industry has consistently prioritized R&D. In order to maintain the partnership, the federal government is funding research at sustainable levels. The industry will continue to drive economic growth and develop technologies that will advance the future.

What is the aim of the report?

Based on various indicators, the Year-on-Year growth (%) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for the given forecast period is offered.

An overview of the Market based on geographical scope, market segmentation and financial performance of key players is presented in the report.

The report presents current trends in the industry and future scope of the Market in North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America and Middle East and Africa.

The various parameters accelerating the growth of Market are incorporated in the research report.

The report analyses growth rate, market size and valuation of the Market during the forecast period.

What is the key information extracted from the report?

Extensive information on factors estimated to affect the Market growth and market share during the forecast period is presented in the report.

The report offers the present scenario and future growth prospects Market in various geographical regions.

The competitive landscape analysis on the market as well as the qualitative and quantitative information is delivered.

The SWOT analysis is conducted along with Porter’s Five Force analysis.

The in-depth analysis provides an insight into the Market, underlining the growth rate and opportunities offered in the business.

