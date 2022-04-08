3D Printing Gases Market Growth | Industry Trends – Linde Plc, Air Liquide, Air Products, Taiyo Nippon Sanso, Messer

Global 3D Printing Gases Market to reach USD YZ billion by 2027.Global 3D Printing Gases Market is valued approximately USD YZ billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than YZ% over the forecast period 2021-2027.

3D printer operates in an inert environment, to prevent any unwanted chemical reactions from taking place and maintains the purity of components inert gases are used. The inert environment in the 3D printing machine keeps the oxygen content low, also reduces oxidization in the manufactured part.

Growing Manufacturing and healthcare industries and growing demand from end use industries are some of the factors that are driving growth of 3D gases Market. According to KPMG’s Medical Devices 2030 report the medical device industry is expecting steady growth, with global annual sales forecast to rise by over 5 percent a year and reach nearly USD 800 billion by 2030. The projections reflect rising demand for innovative devices (like wearables) and services , as lifestyle diseases become more common, economic development propel the huge potential in emerging markets – mainly China and India. Also, growing industrialization in developing economies, the adoption & demand for 3D Printing Gases is likely to increase the market growth during the forecast period. However, high cost of gas processing impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2021-2027.

The key regions considered for the global 3D Printing Gases market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to growing demand from end use industries. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2021-2027. Factors such as the growth of the design & manufacturing and health care industry, rise in demand for consumer products in the region would create lucrative growth prospects for the 3D Printing Gases market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Linde Plc

Air Liquide

Air Products

Taiyo Nippon Sanso

Messer

Yingde Gases

Kaimeite Gases

Iwatani Corporation

Iceblick

Gulf Cryo

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Argon

Nitrogen

Gas Mixture

By End Use:

Design and Manufacturing

Healthcare industries

Consumer Products

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2018, 2019

Base year – 2020

Forecast period – 2021 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global 3D Printing Gases Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

