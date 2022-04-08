Gravure Printing Inks Market is Going to Boom with Flint Group Italia s.r.l, Siegwerk Druckfarben AG, MITSU Inks Pvt. Ltd., CHEMICOAT,

Global Gravure Printing Inks Market to reach USD YZ billion by 2027.Global Gravure Printing Inks Market is valued approximately USD YZ billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than YZ % over the forecast period 2021-2027.

Gravure inks are fluid inks which have a very low viscosity that enables them to be drawn into th cells in the cylinder then transferred onto the substrate. It is widely used in flexible packaging. The market is mainly driven by growing demand for ecofriendly water-based inks and recent growth of packaged food industries.

According to Smithers -The Future of Global Flexible Packaging to 2026- shows worldwide consumption will reach a projected 0.031 billion tons in 2021. The market will grow at compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.4%, by volume. Thus, the total consumption will reach 0.0375 billion tons till 2026. Also, Growing Labeling and Packaging industries in emerging countries will propel market growth during the forecast period. However, Strict environment regulations and volatility in price of raw material impede the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2021-2027.

The key regions considered for the global Gravure Printing Inks market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. Europe and North America are the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the growing technological advancements in printing Technology. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2021-2027. Factors such as growing packaged food and labeling industries would create lucrative growth prospects for the Gravure Printing Inks market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Flint Group Italia s.r.l,

Siegwerk Druckfarben AG,

MITSU Inks Pvt. Ltd.,

CHEMICOAT,

Worldtex Speciality Chemicals.

VirBandhu Industries,

Technocrafts India Pvt. Ltd.,

Sun Chemical,

Shivasakhti Printing Ink,

Mac-Mixu Coating & Chemicals

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product Type:

Solvent-based Gravure Printing Inks

Water-based Gravure Printing Inks

By End Use:

Food Packaging,

Wallpapers,

Wrapping Paper,

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2018, 2019

Base year – 2020

Forecast period – 2021 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Gravure Printing Inks Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

