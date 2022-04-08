Cerium Market to Witness Huge Growth by 2030 | Arafura Resources Ltd, Lynas Rare Earths Ltd, Avalon, Rainbow Rare Earth Limited

Global Cerium Market to reach USD 328.99 million by 2027.Global Cerium Market is valued approximately at USD 253.4 Million in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 3.8% over the forecast period 2021-2027.

Cerium is a component of mischmetal, which is used in manufacturing of alloys that are used in incandescent gas mantles, as a glass polishing agent and act as a catalyst in self-cleaning ovens. The global Cerium market is being driven by rising demand for rare earth elements and increase in usage of liquid crystal displays, glass display panels.

Furthermore, stringent regulations enforced by various governments to curb pollution by the usage of cerium and deploy rare earth materials, will provide new opportunities for the global Cerium industry. For instance, In February 2021, the government of U.S ordered review gaps in domestic supply chains for the rare earth elements. Similarly, in March 2021, U.S. Department of Energy announced the allocation of USD 30 million in funds for exploration of rare earths metals. These funds are likely to assist in researching and securing local supply chains for the rare earth and other elements used in production of battery and industrial applications. As a result, increased initiatives for rare earth metals, will serve as a catalyst for the Cerium industry in the future. However, lack of expertise and skill labor, may impede market growth over the forecast period of 2021-2027.

Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World are the key region considered for the regional analysis of global cerium market. Recycling of rare earth elements is projected to make Europe the leading region across the world in terms of market share. Whereas Asia Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit the highest growth rate over the forecast period 2021-2027 owing to abundant supply of rare earth metals.

Major market player included in this report are:

Arafura Resources Ltd

Lynas Rare Earths Ltd

Avalon

Rainbow Rare Earth Limited

Metall rare earth limited

Hefa Rare Earth

Greenland Minerals

NEO Performance Materials

Ucore Rare Metals Inc.

Tantalus Rare Earths AG

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Application:

Glass

Catalysts

Alloys

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2018, 2019

Base year – 2020

Forecast period – 2021 to 2027.

Target Audience of the Global Cerium Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

