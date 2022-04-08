Anti-Crease Agent Market is Going to Boom with Zhuhai Lingxiang Chemical, Setas Color Centre, Neochem Technologies, Sarex Chemicals

Global Anti-Crease Agent Market to reach USD YZ billion by 2027.Global Anti-Crease Agent Market is valued approximately USD YZ billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than YZ % over the forecast period 2021-2027.

Anti-crease agents are chemicals that are used for enhancement of finishing of textiles. These resins enhance the look and performance of cloths as per the end-user requirement. Growing Textile and fashion industries and rising demand for cotton fabric are the key drivers for growth of Anti-Crease Agent Market as it is widely used for cleaning of Cotton Fabric.

According to The Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development, the global trade in raw cotton is projected to surpass 11 Mt by 2030. Global trade is expected to grow slightly faster than overall consumption given the demand growth in countries without much domestic cotton production. Also, Growing Urbanization and rising disposable income are going to impact textile industry, which is likely to increase the market growth of Anti-crease agents during the forecast period. However, Health associated to users using Anti-crease agents impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2021-2027.

The key regions considered for the global Anti-Crease Agent market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America and Europe are the leading region across the world in terms of market share owing to development of the fashion industry in these regions. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2021-2027. Factors such as rising disposable income, rising demand from India and China would create lucrative growth prospects for the Anti-Crease Agent market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Zhuhai Lingxiang Chemical Co. Ltd

Setas Color Centre

Neochem Technologies

Sarex Chemicals

Prochem

Kompass

Rung International

Kolorjet Chemicals Pvt. Ltd.

SIAM Pro Dyechem Group

Alam Chemicals

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Dye-bath Lubricant

Wet Processing Lubricant

By Cross-linking Chemical Agent:

Di Methylol Urea (DMU)

Di Methylol Ethylene Urea (DMEU)

Di Methylol Di Hydroxy Ethylene Urea (DMDHEU)

Di Methylol Propylene Urea (DMPU)

Tri Methylol Melamine (TMM)

By End Use:

Personal Use

Industrial Use

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2018, 2019

Base year – 2020

Forecast period – 2021 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Anti-Crease Agent Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

