Industrial Robotics Market Trends to Keep an Eye On in 2022 | ABB Limited, DAIHEN Corporation, Kawasaki Heavy Industries Limited

Industrial Robotics Market report contains detailed information on factors influencing demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. It provides detailed information about the structure and prospects for global and regional industries. In addition, the report includes data on research & development, new product launches, product responses from the global and local markets by leading players. The structured analysis offers a graphical representation and a diagrammatic breakdown of the Industrial Robotics Market by region.

The global industrial robotics market size was US$ 42345.3 million in 2021. The global industrial robotics market size is forecast to reach US$ 116,848.7 million by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.8% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Industry robots are a type of mechanical machine that operates automatically for the purpose of carrying out tasks related to production. It is possible to reprogram these robots many times depending on the usage and industrial requirements. Automation applications of industrial robots result in increased productivity by reducing costs and producing high-quality products. The typical industrial robot consists of a drive, an end-effector, a robotic manipulator, sensors, and controllers. A controller is a brain that gives instructions to the robot. A robot’s sensors consist of microphones and cameras that keep the robot aware of the industrial environment. Generally, a robotic manipulator is the arm of a robot that assists it in moving and positioning, while its end effectors help it interact with its workpieces.

Factors Influencing Market Growth

The robots are targeting both small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and large organizations. The versatility of these robots also makes them suitable for both new and existing applications and hence are in wide use. These factors have contributed significantly to the growth of the industrial robotics market.

Electronics companies will be able to innovate further with the increase in automation, as they will be able to build prototypes with a smaller capital and time investment. Thus, this factor is forecast to create lucrative growth opportunities for the global market.

The high capital expenditure required not only for the purchase of the robot but also for its integration, programming, and maintenance could slow down the overall market growth.

Impact Analysis of COVID-19

During the outbreak of COVID-19, construction, manufacturing, hotel, and tourism industries were severely affected. Manufacturers halted or restricted their operations. A global recession affected construction, transportation, and supply chain activities. In turn, this caused a decline in the manufacturing of industrial robots and their demand in the market, therefore restraining growth in the industrial robotics market.

Regional Insights

Asia-Pacific is forecast to hold a dominant position in 2021 in the global industrial robotics market. A rise in demand for automation and the reduction of duties on refurbished goods are fueling the market’s growth in Asia-Pacific. Moreover, cylindrical robots and other types of robots, such as customized and refurbished robots, are likely to grow at a significant rate in the future due to the continued growth of industrial sectors in Asia-Pacific.

Leading Competitors

The leading prominent companies profiled in the global industrial robotics market are:

ABB Limited

DAIHEN Corporation

Denso Corporation

Epson America Incorporated

Fanuc Corporation

Kawasaki Heavy Industries Limited

Kobe Steel, Limited

Kuka AG

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Yaskawa Electric Corporation

Other Prominent Players

Scope of the Report

The global industrial robotics market segmentation focuses on Type, Industry, Function, and Region.

Segmentation based on Type

Articulated

Cartesian

SCARA

Cylindrical

Others

Segmentation based on Industry

Automotive

Electrical & Electronics

Chemical Rubber & Plastics

Machinery

Food & Beverages

Others

Segmentation based on Function

Soldering & Welding

Materials handling

Assembling & Disassembling

Painting & Dispensing

Milling, Cutting, & Processing

Others

Segmentation based on Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Access full Report Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc.-

