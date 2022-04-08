Deception Technology Market Growing Demand to Boost the Market Growth | Datavail, Elastifile, Mesosphere, Nimboxx

Deception technology market report contains detailed information on factors influencing demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. It provides detailed information about the structure and prospects for global and regional industries. In addition, the report includes data on research & development, new product launches, product responses from the global and local markets by leading players. The structured analysis offers a graphical representation and a diagrammatic breakdown of the Deception technology market by region.

Deception technology market to grow at a CAGR of 12.8% during the forecast period.

Globally’ the deception technology has started witnessing a healthy growth since the recent past years due to the rising use of surveillance’ identity’ and access applications and increasing cybersecurity concerns among the enterprises. Enterprises are increasing their spending on security technologies to reduce organizational security breaches’ securing the perimeter’ data security’ content protection and controls’ maintaining privacy’ IP’ and API’s among other factors. Henceforth’ the adoption of deception technology has been rising in SMEs and large enterprises in the recent years. Furthermore’ the rising adoption of digital technologies’ such as IoT’ analytics’ and mobility technologies’ is supporting the growth of deception technology across various industrial sectors.

As there is a rising concern among organizations for the security of their virtualized infrastructure and business information’ enterprises are investing in security technologies for the protection of their organizational assets. Since there is a low awareness among the organizations of the available solutions’ vendors are required to put in an effort to promote the benefits of the solutions. In addition’ there is lack of industry standards which is in the development phase.

In the new digital connected world’ deception technology market has reported a significant growth and is presenting ample opportunities to the industry’s players. Deception technology solutions and services are used by organizations of all sizes – small’ medium’ and large – across various industry verticals such as manufacturing’ telecom and IT’ healthcare’ retail’ banking’ financial services’ and insurance’ and others.

Reportocean Research forecasts the global deception technology market to grow at a CAGR of 12.8% during the forecast period. The market is segmented into solution’ services’ deployment modes’ end-user verticals’ and regions.

> The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the deception technology during the period 2017-2023. Moreover’ to calculate the market size’ the report considers the revenue generated from the below-mentioned segments:

o Solution: The segment includes the revenue generated from solution – a standalone platform

o Services: The segment includes the revenue generated from the consulting services’ design and integration services’ managed services’ training and support’ and others

> The report covers drivers’ restraints’ and opportunities affecting the market growth during the forecast period.

The report gives insight about the application verticals where deception technology solutions and services are being used.

> The report covers the adoption and usage of deception technology in different regions. The regions include North America’ Europe’ Asia Pacific (APAC)’ and the Latin America’ and the Middle East & Africa (MEA).

> It also contains an analysis of the forecast revenues’ vendor profiles’ companies to watch for’ and business strategies’ and views.

> It contains an analysis of vendor profiles’ which include financial health’ business units’ geographical revenue’ business focus’ SWOT’ business strategy’ and views.

> In the vendor profile section’ for companies that are privately held’ financial information and revenue of segments will be limited.

> The report covers political’ economic’ social’ and technological (PEST) factors affecting the market growth during the forecast period.

Region/Country Cover in the Report

North America’ Europe’ Asia Pacific (APAC)’ and the Latin America’ and the Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Key Players Covered in the Report

Datavail’ Elastifile’ Mesosphere’ Nimboxx’ Rapid7�?� Inc. Logrhythm’ Inc. TrapX Security’ Attivio Networks Inc. Illusive Networks’ Cymmetria Inc’ GuardiCore Ltd’ Allure Security Technology Inc’ VArmour Networks Inc’ Topspin Security’ Smokescreen Technologies

This report covers aspects of the regional analysis market.

The report includes data about North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa.

This report analyzes current and future market trends by region, providing information on product usage and consumption.

Reports on the market include the growth rate of every region, based on their countries over the forecast period.

