A Pataxo Indigenous man performs with his traditional bow and arrow during the March for the Demarcation of Indigenous Lands, in Brasilia, Brazil, Wednesday, April 6, 2022. The march is to pressure lawmakers into strengthening protections for Indigenous reserves and limit illegal activity by miners and ranchers encroaching on their territory. (AP Photo/Eraldo Peres)